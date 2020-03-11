The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight Against Hornets? Latest Updates On The Miami Heat Star

Basketball News

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Find out if the Miami Heat star is playing against the Charlotte Hornets at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
is Jimmy Butler playing tonight

Miami Heat go up against Charlotte Hornets in their NBA game at the American Airlines Arena on March 11, 2020 (March 12 IST). Miami Heat will most likely be without the services of star player Jimmy Butler against the Hornets on Wednesday. Read further to find out is Jimmy Butler playing for Heat as they aim for the playoffs spot.

Also Read | Kevin Durant claims his Warriors team will NEVER be bettered in future

Jimmy Butler injury update

Also Read | Steph Curry return: How Steve Kerr is planning to play Warriors star against the Raptors

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? When is Jimmy Butler coming back?

Jimmy Butler is a doubt for the game against Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. The Miami Heat star is nursing a toe injury which he suffered during Sunday's win over Washington Wizards. Fans are eager to know 'Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight?' ahead of the game against the Hornets at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra revealed that Butler was not involved in the practice sessions on Tuesday.

Also Read | Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Pelicans? Mavericks star's thumb injury report

Jimmy Butler injury update

When is Jimmy Butler coming back? 

Ahead of the return of Rookie guard Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler will reportedly be on the sidelines for the game against Washington Wizards. He is expected to get some rest having already been suffering from a sprained ankle in the previous game. 

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gives Coronavirus update

Erik Spoelstra was quoted as saying by the Miami Herald that "We are immersed in the present moment of our work. But we are extremely mindful like everybody else around the league, and our families, of a very serious matter right now. As an organization, we are observing and ready to pivot and make whatever necessary adjustment we have to. Right now, we’re just proceeding as normal and we’ll be ready to compete in front of all of our fans tomorrow night and we’ll go from there.”

Also Read | Aldridge's return heps Spurs rally past Mavericks, 119-109

Tyler Herro returns from injury for Miami Heat

Also Read | Murray scores 21 as Nuggets beat short-handed Bucks 109-95

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Anand Mahindra shares video of woman who can 'outrace the virus'
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES VIDEO
JDU
JDU ANNOUNCES RS POLL CANDIDATES
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Pilot
SACHIN PILOT ON SCINDIA'S CONG EXIT
MP
10,000 CONGRESS OFFICE-BEARERS QUIT
Covid-19
MUMBAI: 2 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES