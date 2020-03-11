Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight Against Hornets? Latest Updates On The Miami Heat Star

Miami Heat go up against Charlotte Hornets in their NBA game at the American Airlines Arena on March 11, 2020 (March 12 IST). Miami Heat will most likely be without the services of star player Jimmy Butler against the Hornets on Wednesday. Read further to find out is Jimmy Butler playing for Heat as they aim for the playoffs spot.

Also Read | Kevin Durant claims his Warriors team will NEVER be bettered in future

Jimmy Butler injury update

Jimmy Butler (toe) did not participate in today’s practice.



“He is feeling better.” - Spo — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 10, 2020

Also Read | Steph Curry return: How Steve Kerr is planning to play Warriors star against the Raptors

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? When is Jimmy Butler coming back?

Jimmy Butler is a doubt for the game against Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. The Miami Heat star is nursing a toe injury which he suffered during Sunday's win over Washington Wizards. Fans are eager to know 'Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight?' ahead of the game against the Hornets at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra revealed that Butler was not involved in the practice sessions on Tuesday.

Also Read | Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Pelicans? Mavericks star's thumb injury report

Jimmy Butler injury update

When is Jimmy Butler coming back?

Ahead of the return of Rookie guard Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler will reportedly be on the sidelines for the game against Washington Wizards. He is expected to get some rest having already been suffering from a sprained ankle in the previous game.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gives Coronavirus update

Erik Spoelstra was quoted as saying by the Miami Herald that "We are immersed in the present moment of our work. But we are extremely mindful like everybody else around the league, and our families, of a very serious matter right now. As an organization, we are observing and ready to pivot and make whatever necessary adjustment we have to. Right now, we’re just proceeding as normal and we’ll be ready to compete in front of all of our fans tomorrow night and we’ll go from there.”

Also Read | Aldridge's return heps Spurs rally past Mavericks, 119-109

Tyler Herro returns from injury for Miami Heat

NJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (ankle) returned to full practice today.



“We will see how treatment goes today and tonight, and we will see how he feels tomorrow. We are taking this as a good sign.” - Spo — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 10, 2020

Also Read | Murray scores 21 as Nuggets beat short-handed Bucks 109-95