Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Magic? Latest On Clippers Star

Playing a better season, the Los Angeles Clippers are headed towards another playoff run. Aiming for a deeper run this campaign, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have remained consistent for most games. Leonard, earlier questionable, will play against the Orlando Magic.

Kawhi Leonard return: Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs Magic?

As of now, Kawhi Leonard is listed as available for the game against the Orlando Magic. The game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday night, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 7:30 AM IST). The Clippers have won their last six games and will look to continue their winning streak.

Leonard has missed multiple games this season, some due to injuries and some due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Even without Leonard, the team has powered through, not letting their position in the Western Conference table fall. While the team have Leonard for their next game, they will be missing Paul George, out due to his foot injury.

Leonard was last listed as questionable on March 27 due to right foot soreness.

Kawhi Leonard injury update: When is Kawhi Leonard coming back?

Clippers injury report vs. Philadelphia tomorrow:



OUT:

Patrick Beverley - Right Knee Soreness



Serge Ibaka - Lower Back Tightness



QUESTIONABLE:

Kawhi Leonard - Right Foot Soreness



Marcus Morris Sr - Right Calf Contusion — Clips Nation (@clipsnation) March 27, 2021

Earlier this month, Leonard had also spoken about it to the team, apparently concerned about their lack of consistency. "If we want to have a chance at anything, you gotta be consistent. You know, that's what the great teams do, they're consistent," Leonard said after their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"But it's all about consistency, from teams to players to coaches. That's what makes a team great, players great, coaches great. A consistency of being, wanting to win, and doing pretty much the same habits of winning".

The Clippers' game against the Magic will also come after their clean 129-105 win against the Bucks. The Magic, now without Nikola Vucevic, have lost 13 of their last 15 games. However, with Leonard, the team might bag their seventh straight win. They beat the Bucks without Serge Ibaka, George and Patrick Beverley.

"We need everybody engaged, even guys who are not getting minutes," Leonard said after the Bucks' games. "They're watching the game, seeing details of what (they) need to get better at or whoever is on the floor. Just listen to what they're saying and if I'm seeing the same thing when I'm out there".

