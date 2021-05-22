Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Mavericks? Clippers Injury Report

With a consistent performance this season, the Los Angeles Clippers are at the fourth spot of the Western Conference standings. Even though they lost their last two games, they boast a win-loss record of 47-25 currently. Tyronn Lue’s men are currently gearing up to face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 1:30 PM local time (Sunday at 2:00 AM IST). This raises the question – “Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight?” as the California native has been a top scorer for the team in most of the matches.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Kawhi Leonard injury update

Even though he didn’t play the last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Kawhi Leonard return is certain for the upcoming game against Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers lost the last clash by five points, with Jay Scrubb and Daniel Oturu being the top scorers of the team, adding a combined 38 points (14 points each). In comparison, Thunder’s Aleksej Pokuševski was the top scorer of the night, adding 29 points, while Moses Brown scored 24.

Kawhi Leonard return

Kawhi Leonard, who has been dealing with various injuries this season, was ruled out against the Thunder due to rest. Apart from him, another key player Paul George was also absent in the last game due to the same reason and is also expected to join the squad on Saturday. "Being 70-whatever games we're in right now, you're gonna have nicks and bruises. Just gotta keep fighting through it. You know, put up shots, gotta get used to it and I'm not gonna be worried about it. Just gotta keep going, pretty much," said Leonard to media when asked about the injury he suffered on Thursday while facing the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard suffered the injury when he fell on his hand vs. the Lakers.



The Klaw is an absolute beast 💪 pic.twitter.com/DDMilbssLj — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) May 10, 2021

NBA standings update: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

While LA Clippers and team are sitting at the fourth spot, the Dallas Mavericks are at the fifth position of the Western Conference table. Luka Doncic and team have played 72 games so far in the tournament, winning 42 and losing 30 games.

LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks injury report

LA Clippers: No injuries have been reported for Saturday's game, with top players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George set to return.

Dallas Mavericks: JJ Reddick is reported to be absent due to a sore right heel, while, Maxi Kleber is listed as doubtful. He is dealing with an Achilles injury, and his inclusion in the lineup will likely be a game-time decision.

Image Source: AP