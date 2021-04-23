Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Celtics? Kevin Durant Injury Update

Currently neck and neck with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the Boston Celtics in a regular-season game of the ongoing 2020-21 NBA season. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST on Saturday, April 24 (7:30 PM, Friday, April 23 local time) from the Barclays Center, New York. Coming into this game, there will be one major question in the minds of all Nets fans - Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Read on to find out the details on when is Kevin Durant coming back.

â–«ï¸ @BruceBrown11 gets his first career 20/10 game and his second-straight double-double

â–«ï¸ @KyrieIrving leads all scorers with 28 points



Above and Beyond | @BeyondMeat pic.twitter.com/Uuc3dfNSy6 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 22, 2021

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Kevin Durant injury update

Sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with 39 wins and 20 losses, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics as they hope to leapfrog over the 76ers and get to the top of the standings this season. Coming into this game off of a disappointing 103-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Nets will be looking to fire on all cylinders. After missing out on some of their star players through the season, the team may finally be able to play Kevin Durant in their game tonight.

Currently listed as a day-to-day case - slightly more hopeful than the prediction for fellow Nets star James Harden - a Kevin Durant return may be imminent tonight. While he did not play in the Nets' game against the Raptors yesterday, KD may make a comeback for some time today and assist the trio of Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Blake Griffin who have been struggling to hold down the fort with so many players missing. However, considering his long list of injuries, it is also entirely possible that the Nets will choose to rest Durant further to avoid bigger issues later in the season.

Kevin Durant injury update: Kevin Durant return

This is not Kevin Durant's first tryst with a major injury scare this season. KD suffered through a particularly bad hamstring injury earlier in the season, causing him to miss a massive 23 games. Having made a dominant return against the Pelicans on April 8, Durant's relapse has raised concerns about the Nets stars' future in the competition.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics injury report

Brooklyn Nets: Reggie Perry and Nicolas Claxton will miss this game for the Nets due to covid protocols. Sadly, James Harden (hamstring) and Chris Chiozza (hand) have been ruled out indefinitely. Kevin Durant (thigh) is questionable for tonight's game while Tyler Johnson seems unlikely to take the court.

Boston Celtics: Meanwhile, for the Celtics, Robert Williams III and Evan Fournier will be sitting out the fixture due to covid protocols. Other than Jaylen Brown, who has been ruled as a day-to-day case due to a shoulder problem, the Celtics will be at full strength in New York today.

Image Source: AP