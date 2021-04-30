Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Trail Blazers? Kevin Durant Injury Update Latest

Last month, the Brooklyn Nets were playing without Kevin Durant and even Kyrie Irving on occasion. While Durant made a return, James Harden was sidelined due to a hamstring injury. However, even as the Nets have Irving and Durant back, the lineup continues to be incomplete as players end up missing one game or another. While Irving missed the previous game, Kevin Durant might not play the team's next game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Here is more on the Kevin Durant return and why is the answer to the 'Is Kevin Durant playing tonight?' query is No -

Kevin Durant injury update: Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Trail Blazers?

As per recent reports, Durant might or might not play vs the Trail Blazers. While talking to the reporters, head coach Steve Nash spoke about Durant, not sure if the two-time NBA Champion will be back on the court or not, which does give a hint about the Kevin Durant injury not healed completely as yet. The Nets vs Trail Blazers game is scheduled on Friday, 8:00 PM EST (Saturday, 5:30 AM IST) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant tonight:



42 PTS

10 AST

3 REB

66 FG%

50 3P%



Unstoppable pic.twitter.com/1trwa2eOh8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 30, 2021

Kevin Durant return: When is Kevin Durant coming back?

On Thursday (Friday IST), the Nets played without Kyrie Irving, who was out with a groin injury. However, Nash spoke about the same, hoping that Irving will return against the Trail Blazers. However, Nash could not say the same about Durant or Bruce Brown. Blake Griffin too, might miss the game.

“Kyrie we will have to assess as well … but my thinking on that is hopefully Ky feels much better [Friday] and can play,” Nash said. “I’d say my vote would be likely that Kevin does not play the second of a back-to-back". While Irving's injury is not much serious, the Nets are careful about letting Durant and Griffin play back-to-back encounters.

“My thought would be that Kevin doesn’t play [versus Portland] and that Blake plays,” Nash added, adding that he does not love the idea about Griffin playing back-to-backs either. "We had an eye on this back-to-back knowing that we’re having guys in and out of the lineup. So we definitely tried to protect him tonight so that he can be ready to go [Friday]". He believes it is not ideal, but admitted that having him back will be good for them.

Durant himself has spoken about his health, adding that he will be doing what the coaching staff thinks is right. "My teammates understand what the situation is, so I’ve just got to be ready for any situation, I feel like". Durant has been back for a few games now, and posted 42 points during the Nets' 130-113 win vs the Indiana Pacers.

Brown, on the other hand, has missed the entire trip with a sore right knee. Nic Claxton will also be missing his 11th day due to NBA's health and safety protocols. Harden, Chris Chiozza and Spencer Dinwiddie will also be sidelined. The Nets, ranked first in the Eastern Conference, have already clinched their playoff spot.

