Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs Bucks? Kyrie Irving injury update

Kyrie Irving has been a big part of the Nets' 'Big 3'. His ball-handling skills and ability in the clutch are second to none in the League. In the absence of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant took up the responsibility of leading the team to victory against the Bucks. Irving was looking in great offensive flow in Game 4 but things got bad for him and the Nets as he injured his right ankle in the second quarter of the game, which leaves us with a question: 'Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight in Game 6 against the Bucks?'

Kyrie Irving injury update: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs Bucks?

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash confirmed that Kyrie Irving will be out for Game 6, and also said that he will not be travelling with the team to Milwaukee as he will be rehabbing in Brooklyn to prepare for the games ahead. According to Adrain Wojnarowski from ESPN, Brooklyn is preparing to play without Kyrie Irving for the remainder of the series.

Kyrie Irving return: When is Kyrie Irving coming back?

Kyrie Irving injury in Game 4 is a big loss to the team because the series is now at a very crucial point and with the talent that is on the Bucks roster things can get very difficult for the Nets in Game 6. In a post-practice interview, Steve Nash mentioned that Kyrie was still rehabbing off the court, this makes things clear and it looks like the 7-time All-star will be indefinitely out of this series against the Bucks

The Nets would want to close out the series in Game 6 itself, because that would give both Harden and Kyrie enough time to heal before the Conference finals which is scheduled for June 23. Steve Nash has been very clear about his approach in the series, the Brooklyn Nets head coach in his interview said, "There is no Championship if you don't get out of this series."

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 6 details

Game 6 will be played at the Fiserv forum Arena, Milwaukee on Thursday, June 17 at 8:30 PM [Friday, June 18 at 6:00 AM IST]. ESPN and TNT will broadcast the game nationally. Indian fans can watch this game on Star Sports. fans can also stream the game by buying the NBA League Pass, which is available on the official NBA app and the website.

