Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Nuggets? LeBron James Injury Latest

LeBron James missed a major chunk of the 2020-21 NBA season due to his high ankle sprain. The Los Angeles Lakers were without him and Anthony Davis for a long time, the defending champions slipping down the NBA standings. However, even with James back, the NBA icon might have to sit at least one game out.

LeBron James injury update: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Nuggets?

The Lakers say LeBron James, who checked out with nearly seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, did not return against Toronto because of a sore right ankle. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 3, 2021

As per recent reports, James is currently doubtful for the Lakers game vs the Denver Nuggets. The game is scheduled to take place on Monday, 10:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 7:30 AM IST) at the STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA. Apart from James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso, Marc Gasol and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all on a day-to-day basis.

LeBron James return: When is LeBron James coming back?

James' much-awaited return to the court did not translate into what everyone was hoping it would. In what would people were expecting to be a big win for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Toronto Raptors, the defending champions suffered a 121-114 loss. James, who has been back for two games now, left with a sore ankle.

While the Lakers lost their third straight game, the main cause of concern for most fans is another injury for LeBron James. The 36-year-old icon had to miss the end of the game due to a sore right ankle, immediately becoming a cause of concern for fans. James has already missed a significant part of the 2020-21 season due to his high ankle sprain.

Not only did it bench the four-time NBA champion for weeks, but it also affected the Lakers' performance. The team previously ranked second in the Western Conference, is now placed seventh in the Western Conference. Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for multiple games, the 2020 title winners lost back-to-back games. While the Lakers were ranked fifth some days ago, the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers have now overtaken James and his team.

While James' ankle soreness was a problem for many, the four-time NBA Finals MVP is not worried about the sore ankle. As per James, his ankle was "really good" at the beginning of the game and only got sore towards the end of the game. "I don't have too much level of concern, but I need to be healthy," James said, scoring 19 points and 11 rebounds for the team in 28 minutes of play.

(Image credits: AP)