Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Vs Pistons? Luka Doncic Latest News

While the Dallas Mavericks will face the Detroit Pistons after their blowout win vs the Golden State Warriors, the team has added a couple of injuries to their list. While Kristaps Portzingis is already out, the team might be missing Luka Doncic for the next game as well. Currently, among the top six seeds in the Western Conference, the Mavericks are set up for another playoff run.

Luka Doncic injury update: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Pistons?

As per recent reports, Doncic is currently questionable against the Pistons. While Doncic is questionable, more players will be sidelined. The game is scheduled for Thursday, 7:00 PM EST (Friday, 4:30 AM IST) at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Per reports, four Pistons players will also miss the game due to load management and rest.

For the Mavericks, five players are currently questionable vs the Pistons due to various injuries. Porzingis will be out due to his left ankle sprain, while Josh Richardson will be questionable due to his right hamstring tightness. This would be both players' fourth back-to-back absence. Earlier, both players have been listed as doubtful as well.

Luka Doncic return: When is Luka Doncic coming back?

Doncic, who was there for previous games, is back on the injury list with a left elbow contusion. Dorian Finney-Smith will be doubtful due to lower left leg soreness. JJ Redick, also included in the questionable list, might be out due to right heel soreness. However, all players played vs the Warriors win. The injury report also states that Maxi Kleber (lower back contusion), is available.

Luka Doncic tonight:



39 PTS - 8 AST - 6 REB - 65 FG% - 28 MIN



30-point win over the Dubs. ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/8ZTE05DSn2 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 28, 2021

Porzingis injury

Earlier this month, the Mavericks won 115-110 against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, big man Porzingis was out after his sprained ankle in the third quarter. He exited the game and was ruled out minutes later. Porzingis was going after the ball and ended up rolling his ankle. He limped to the team's bench, before loving to the locker room to be evaluated further.

"Uncertain as to the severity," coach Rick Carlisle had said after the win, everyone wishing for the injury to be nothing severe. Porzingis ended up missing the game against the Sacramento Kings, which they lost. Porzingis scored 19 points and 6 rebounds in his 29 minutes of play vs the Lakers. Before the injury, he was averaging 20.4 points, 9.3 rebounds per game.

(Image credits: Luka Doncic Instagram)