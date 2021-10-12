Is NBA Star Kyrie Irving Likely To Retire From Brooklyn Nets? All You Need To Know

Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving has been the talk of the town ahead of the upcoming NBA season with his stance over taking vaccination before the season starts. The point guard missed the NBA preseason game after failing to meet COVID-19 vaccinations regulations for athletes who play in or practice in the city of New York. As per the report, City Hall official stated that the HSS Training Center — the Nets' practice facility in Brooklyn — is considered a private workplace, so it's not subject to New York City's vaccination mandate. With Kyrie Irving vaccination status still unknown there are chances that he might not play home games for Brooklyn Nets.

Will Kyrie Irving be released by Booklyn Nets?

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash recently stated "We support him. We are here for him. Things change. When there's a resolution, we're here for him". He also added, " as of now, the team is operating under the assumption that Kyrie Irving will not be available for home games due to the local vaccination ordinance". The seven-time NBA All-Star recently gave fans an update about his future, by tweeting a cryptic message.

According to report by Marca the Brooklyn Nets franchise are growing tired of his position and could release him from the team. While quoting Adrian Wojnarowski, the report states that the Nets may well look to offload him by refusing to accept his position as being a part-time player due to his unwillingness to be vaccinated. While the player would not accept that decision, Marc Stein has suggested that Irving would retire from basketball at just 29 if the Nets do look to offload him. Coming to Kyrie Irving contract the player had penned a four-year, 136 million dollar contract at the end of the 2019/20 season, which would make him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Kyrie Irving stats

Coming to Kyrie Irving stats, the point guard has played a total of 10 seasons which include teams like Cavaliers, Nets and Celtics. He has averaged 22.8 points, 5.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 582 regular-season games.

NBA COVID-19 rule for unvaccinated players

Players who are yet to receive COVID-19 vaccination or have refused to take one ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season will be required to follow many of the same restrictions that were imposed during the previous edition of the competition. The players who have refused to take vaccines will have to undergo daily testing otherwise they will not be allowed to enter training facilities and mingle with other members of their team. Unvaccinated players must also undergo lab-based testing ahead of their match as they did in the previous edition. Unvaccinated players are also not allowed to enter dining room areas and eat with fully vaccinated members of the team. They will be required to stay 6 feet apart from fully vaccinated personnel and will also have to wear face masks all the time.