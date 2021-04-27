Is Porzingis Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update

Led by the consistent Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks are moving through the NBA 2020-21 season with hopes of a deep playoff run. However, experts and reports speak of a good supporting roster surrounding Doncic, which is essential for the team to survive the postseason. The team will be encountering the Golden State Warriors next.

Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Is Porzingis playing tonight vs Warriors?

As per reports, the Mavericks will play the upcoming game against the Warriors without Porzingis in the lineup. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, 9:30 PM EST (Wednesday. 7:00 AM IST) at the Chase Center. The Mavs will also play without JJ Redick, Tyrell Terry and Josh Richardson.

Porzingis return: When is Porzingis coming back?

Earlier this month, the Mavericks won 115-110 against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, big man Porzingis was out after his sprained ankle in the third quarter. He exited the game and was ruled out minutes later. Porzingis was going after the ball and ended up rolling his ankle. He limped to the team's bench, before loving to the locker room to be evaluated further.

"Uncertain as to the severity," coach Rick Carlisle had said after the win, everyone wishing for the injury to be nothing severe. Porzingis ended up missing the game against the Sacramento Kings, which they lost.

Porzingis scored 19 points and 6 rebounds in his 29 minutes of play vs the Lakers. Before the injury, he was averaging 20.4 points, 9.3 rebounds per game.

We've got another late tipoff TOMORROW as we take on the @warriors. Tipoff set for 8:30PM CT on @NBAonTNT. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/xkUSQb65xG — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 27, 2021

The Mavericks last played vs the Kings, losing 113-106 to the Kings playing without De'Aaron Fox. "Really simple. Another poor start did us in," Carlisle said. "(We) have to be way better to start the game. The last three quarters were obviously better but this is very disappointing. Early holes are hard to dig out of. It's tiring talking about it over and over again, but we've got to be better".

Doncic finished the game with 24 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds. He was questionable due to an elbow bruise before the game and missed a three-pointer and free throws down the stretch. Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr both scored 19 points for the Mavericks, who were playing after their three-game winning streak vs the Lakers.

NBA standings

With 33 wins and 27 losses to their name, the Mavericks currently occupy the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference standings. The Utah Jazz lead the table and the West with their 44-17 win-loss record, while the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers follow. On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors are ranked tenth with a 31-30 record. The Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are placed seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.

(Image credits: Kristaps Porzingis Instagram)