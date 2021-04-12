Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Nuggets? Nuggets Vs Warriors Team News

The Golden State Warriors are struggling to keep up pace with the playoff race and will have to scramble as many wins as they can to keep their slim hopes alive. The Warriors have largely struggled and have lost four of their last six games, and will again rely on star man Stephen Curry to deliver the goods. The 33-year-old is having an MVP calibre season but has been sieged with injury problems in recent times. Here's a look at Steph Curry injury update and when will Steph Curry return.

Is Steph Curry playing tonight? When is Steph Curry coming back?

Stephen Curry continues to deal with a lingering tailbone injury suffered during last month's 108-94 win over the Rockets after tripping over a set of risers near the Houston bench. The 33-year-old sat out for five games with injury and soreness but has since then returned to his MVP calibre form. In the six games that Curry has featured in since his return, the former two-time MVP has managed to score more than 30 each time, single-handedly keeping the Warriors in the hunt.

Steph Curry over the last 5 games:



36.8 PPG

7.2 RPG

3.8 APG

54 FG%

43 3P%

90 FT%



While the Golden State icon continues to shine on the court, he did sit out of the game against the Toronto Raptors, suggesting that despite his great form, the 33-year-old is still showing signs from that blow. Warriors returned to winning ways last time out defeating the Houston Rockets, with Curry yet again managing a whopping 38 points in a 125-109 win. Steve Kerr's men are currently 10th in the Western Conference NBA standings and will need Curry to continue his great form to reduce their two-game gap on 8th seed Memphis Grizzlies.

Steph Curry has had an MVP like season this year, averaging 29.9 points, 6 assists and 5.5 rebounds. The Warriors superstar is second in the NBA real plus-minus, behind only LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Golden State Warriors lost Klay Thompson due to injury this season, which has seen them struggling to make it to the playoffs this season. Steve Kerr's men have been offset with injuries regularly this season, and are likely to have all five starters fit for their game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. The Nuggets will also have most of their roster fit, with only Jamal Murray and Shaquille Harrison ruled out of action.

Warriors vs Nuggets live stream

To answer the 'How to watch Warriors vs Nuggets live stream?' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Warriors vs Nuggets live stream will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Tuesday, April 13. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

