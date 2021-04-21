Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Vs Wizards? Warriors Team News

The Golden State Warriors are currently enjoying an incredible run in the tournament, having won five of their last six games, including a thrilling 11-point victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Steve Kerr’s men are currently gearing up to face Washington Wizards on Wednesday night (Thursday, as per Indian timings). This raises the question – “Is Steph Curry playing tonight?” as the Ohio native has been a top scorer for the team in most of the matches.

Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Steph Curry injury update

The Steph Curry return is certain as he’s completely fit for the upcoming game against the Wizards. Steph Curry played the last game against the Philadelphia 76ers dropping 49 points that included a whopping ten 3-pointers. Apart from Curry, Andrew Wiggins scored 16 points and had ten rebounds and two assists. Joel Embiid was the top scorer for the 76ers, adding 28 points on the papers, including eight assists and thirteen rebounds.

Steph Curry injury update: Steph Curry return

Earlier in the tournament, Curry suffered a tailbone injury against Houston Rockets and was out for a couple of days. The team lost multiple in a row without Curry, while also losing James Wiseman to a knee injury. However, since making his return, the 33-year-old has went on a tear, earning some points for his team on papers. While Curry is keeping his team afloat, he is also averaging 31 points per game, the most he has in his entire career.

When is Steph Curry coming back: NBA standings update

The Golden State Warriors are currently at the ninth spot of the Western Conference standings. Steph Curry and team have played 58 games so far in the tournament, winning and losing 29 each. The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot of the Eastern Conference table with a win-loss record of 24-33. This will surely be the battle between two of this season's most exciting scorers, Bradley Beal and Steph Curry.

Watch Draymond on the left side of the screen.



Knew it was down before Steph even shot the ball ðŸ‘€ https://t.co/tP2h5nry6n pic.twitter.com/0AeQQ8ZDYJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 20, 2021

Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs Wizards injury report

Golden State Warriors: Eric Paschall and James Wiseman are rumoured to miss the upcoming game as they are both dealing with injury. Juan Toscano-Anderson will also miss the game due to protocols, while Kelly Oubre Jr is listed as doubtful.

Washington Wizards: Rui Hachimura recently suffered a knee injury and could miss the upcoming game. Apart from that, Thomas Bryant remains the only other absentee from the Wizards lineup, out with a torn ACL.

Image Source: Golden State Warriors/ Twitter