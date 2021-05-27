Ja Morant joins Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Tracy McGrady in elite club list

Ja Morant created history in Game 2 of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz series. The point guard scored 47 points against the Jazz which makes him the second-youngest player in the NBA to score 45 points or more in a playoff game. His performance against Utah is a franchise record for the most points scored in a single playoff game. The young guard from Murray State was drafted 2nd overall in 2019 by the Memphis Grizzlies, he had a brilliant first year and was also awarded as the Rookie of the Year.

Only LeBron, Luka, T-Mac and Magic had a 40-point playoff game at age 21 or younger in NBA history.



Now Ja's 47-point game tops the list 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kCheU9JUh4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 27, 2021

Ja Morant joins the elite company of some of the games greatest players and is one of only 5 players to have scored 40 points or more at age 21 or younger. He joins Lebron James, Luka Doncic, Tracy McGrady and Magic Johson. Ja's inclusion in the list proves how good a player he can be. He went on to score 26 points in Game 1 which helped them take a lead in the series. His 47 points were, however, not enough as Memphis lost Game 2, tying the Grizzlies vs Jazz series.

Ja Morant stats

Ja Morant averaged 19.1 points this season while shooting 44.9% from the field. His stats have improved from his rookie year and he has only grown to be better as a player. The 6'3" guard has averaged 7.4 dimes this season and has played a big role in the Grizzlies Playoff run this year. Ja's scoring ability in the clutch makes him a really special player to watch. His 35-point performance in the play-in game against the Golden States Warriors was a good example of his abilities as the guard knocked down few important shots in the clutch. Another amazing part of his game is his athleticism. Ja Morant does not have the big height advantage, but his ability to dunk and catch lobs is truly a joy to watch.

NBA Playoffs 2021 status

The teams that made their way through the play-in games were placed 7th and 8th on the standings which means that they will have to face the top 2 seeds of the respective conference. At the end of today's game, all the franchises have finished playing their second game of the 1st round series. The teams will now switch home courts for Game 3 and Game 4. The Philadelphia 76ers, the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks are the only teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in their respective series, the rest of the teams are all tied after Game 2.