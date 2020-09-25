Jamal Murray Channels Inner Michael Jordan With Incredible Layup, NBA Fans In Agreement

Two days ago, Jamal Murray stunned the audience by channelling his inner Steph Curry and drowning late three-pointers just like the Golden State Warriors mainstay. On Thursday, despite the Nuggets' 114-108 Game 4 loss, Murray managed to wow the audience with an impressive gravity-defying Michael Jordan-like layup late in the second quarter. Murray evaded LeBron James waiting for him at the paint, spinning the ball behind the Lakers star to make the basket.

Jamal Murray layup draws comparisons to Michael Jordan

The Original vs. The Remix pic.twitter.com/O2vA4YQYUc — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 25, 2020

Shortly after Murray's layup, NBA fans drew comparisons to Jordan and his iconic layup. The video of Jordan they compared him to dates back 30 years. It is was Jordan's first layup against the New Jersey Nets during the 1990-91 NBA season. "Also Jamal that looked a little MJesqe," wrote Draymond Green, impressed with Murray's layup.

Also Jamal that looked a little MJesqe — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 25, 2020

Tough lay Jamal Murray #sheesh — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) September 25, 2020

That was one of the coolest layups I've ever seen. 👏👏👏 #Murray — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 25, 2020

Jamal Murray’s layup package is almost better than kyrie’s Fr Fr!!!! — Exotic Jo (@jooo_nasty) September 25, 2020

That Jamal Murray layup is probably the best I’ve ever seen — FKD ✊ (@MrG_I_P) September 25, 2020

NBA fans were mightily impressed with Murray, despite Denver falling to a familiar 3-1 deficit to the Lakers. "Jamal Murray went MJ on that reverse layup on LeBron sheeeshhhhh," one fan wrote while adding multiple fire emojis. Some fans even joked about James being unhappy with the video shared online as the Lakers were the ones who bagged the win. "Jamal Murray’s layup package is almost better than kyrie’s Fr Fr!!!!" wrote another fan.

Lakers vs Nuggets highlights: James, Davis help extend Lakers' lead to 3-1

With their third win of the series, the Los Angeles Lakers are just one step away from advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in a decade. "We played great down the stretch, we played great overall," Davis said in his postgame interview, adding that they can still fix some things in the next game. Davis scored some early points for the Lakers, while James' defence towards the end helped Murray miss some clutch shots.

"I knew it was winning time and Jamal had it going," James said, talking about switching over to guarding the Denver hotshot. The Nuggets will be facing elimination with a 3-1 deficit for the third time in the bubble. Later, Jamal Murray admitted that they "got to be better" if they want to win. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday, 9:00 pm EST (Sunday, 6:30 am IST).

Anthony Davis points: 34 PTS, 5 REBS, 3 ASTS

Jamal Murray points: 32 PTS, 3 REBS, 8 ASTS

LeBron James points: 26 PTS, 9 REBS, 8 ASTS

Jerami Grant points: 17 PTS, 2 REBS, 1 AST

Nikola Jokic points: 16 PTS, 7 REBS, 4 ASTS

Michael Porter Jr: 13 PTS, 8 REBS, 1 AST

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 13 PTS, 2 REBS, 1 AST

Danny Green points: 12 PTS, 11 REBS, 1 AST

Monte Morris points: 12 PTS, 2 REBS, 4 ASTS

Rajon Rondo points: 11 PTS, 5 REBS, 7 ASTS

Kyle Kuzma points: 10 PTS, 1 AST

