The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

James Harden Stays On Court To Practice Shooting After Poor Game Against Thunder

Basketball News

After his dismal performance in the loss to OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets star James Harden stayed back on the court and went through some shooting drills.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
James harden

It was a night to forget for James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the rest of the Houston Rockets team as they succumbed to a disappointing 107-112 loss against Oklahoma City Thunder. The home team surrendered a 17-point lead at the Toyota Center in the fourth quarter. By losing the regular-season series 2-1, OKC Thunder now hold a tiebreaker advantage over the Rockets. Houston dropped their fourth consecutive game in a row.

Also Read | Snoop Dogg rants against Luka Doncic, says he's NOT the best 20-year-old in NBA history

Houston Rockets star James Harden endures miserable outing against OKC Thunder

Also Read | LeBron James and Kyrie Irving did a great job together, says former Cavs coach

James Harden takes to the court after OKC Thunder loss to practice three-pointers

Also Read | James Harden reportedly has a new girlfriend and her name is Gail Golden; Read details

James Harden, in particular, was wasteful in the Thunder loss as he matched his own embarrassing record of most 3-point shots missed in an NBA game. Although James Harden ended the night with 29 points, nine boards and six assists, he bricked the majority of his shots from downtown in 29 minutes of play. The former NBA MVP went 9-of-24 from the field (31 per cent) and missed 16 of his 17 attempts from beyond the arc (5.9 per cent). Post the loss, Harden was captured back on the court where he went through some shooting drills. Can 'The Beard' step up his game and find his feet in the coming weeks or will the Rockets miss out on a play-off spot once again?

Also Read | Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner re-ignite their relationship?

Damian Lillard joins the likes of James Harden, Michael Jordan with this stat

Also Read | LeBron James overtakes Isaiah Thomas to rank 8th on NBA's All-Time Assist List

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP SLAMS BJP OVER SPOOF VIDEO
CHAWLA STARING AT EXTRADITION
ABSURD RTI QUERIES
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA