James Harden Stays On Court To Practice Shooting After Poor Game Against Thunder

It was a night to forget for James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the rest of the Houston Rockets team as they succumbed to a disappointing 107-112 loss against Oklahoma City Thunder. The home team surrendered a 17-point lead at the Toyota Center in the fourth quarter. By losing the regular-season series 2-1, OKC Thunder now hold a tiebreaker advantage over the Rockets. Houston dropped their fourth consecutive game in a row.

Houston Rockets star James Harden endures miserable outing against OKC Thunder

Most 3-point misses in a game:



16 — James Harden (tonight)

16 — James Harden (Jan 8 2020)

16 — James Harden (Dec 2019)

16 — James Harden (Oct 2019)

16 — James Harden (Mar 2019)

16 — James Harden (Jan 2019)

16 — Damon Stoudamire (Apr 2005) pic.twitter.com/GWEcXKkWhD — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 21, 2020

James Harden takes to the court after OKC Thunder loss to practice three-pointers

Everyone spent the day and night bashing James Harden for shooting 1-17. Everyone always has nothing but negative words about this dude.



What does he do? He stays back, still in his jersey and gets shots up. This is success. This is what you want ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/ImnKRQUWuL — Sami Jarjour (@JarjourSami) January 21, 2020

James Harden, in particular, was wasteful in the Thunder loss as he matched his own embarrassing record of most 3-point shots missed in an NBA game. Although James Harden ended the night with 29 points, nine boards and six assists, he bricked the majority of his shots from downtown in 29 minutes of play. The former NBA MVP went 9-of-24 from the field (31 per cent) and missed 16 of his 17 attempts from beyond the arc (5.9 per cent). Post the loss, Harden was captured back on the court where he went through some shooting drills. Can 'The Beard' step up his game and find his feet in the coming weeks or will the Rockets miss out on a play-off spot once again?

Damian Lillard joins the likes of James Harden, Michael Jordan with this stat

Damian Lillard joined James Harden, Tracy McGrady, David Robinson and Michael Jordan as the only players with at least 60 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a game since 1976-77. pic.twitter.com/G52lG2IMML — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 21, 2020

