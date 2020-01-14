LeBron James Overtakes Isaiah Thomas To Rank 8th On NBA's All-Time Assist List

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the LA Lakers squad are having a stunning season in the NBA. The recent 128-99 win against Cleveland Cavaliers took the Lakers winning streak in the NBA to eight matches.

LeBron James stars in the win against former employers - Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James goes for 31 PTS (12-16 FGM), 8 AST and the @Lakers win their 9th straight game!



Dwight Howard: 21 PTS, 15 REB

Avery Bradley: 12 PTS, 2 3PM

Alex Caruso: 10 PTS, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/6JAwBBpLDT — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2020

LeBron James passes Isiah Thomas to rank at 8th spot in NBA's All-Time Assist List

Lebron James finished with an impressive 31 points, two rebounds and eight assists against his former team Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. In doing so, the Lakers star has now overtaken former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thompson on the NBA All-Time assists list. Over the course of the ongoing season, LeBron James is averaging 25.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. Do we hear the NBA championship bells ringing for LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers players?

Isaiah Thomas congratulates King James on Twitter

LeBron James is all praise for his LA Lakers teammates

"I think it's an incredible thing, what we have right now, as far as chemistry and as far as guys always being ready no matter who's in the lineup and tonight was another example of that."@LakersReporter with @KingJames following tonight's win. pic.twitter.com/3tXo0pOgQx — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 14, 2020

