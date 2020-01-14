LeBron James Overtakes Isaiah Thomas To Rank 8th On NBA's All-Time Assist List

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the LA Lakers squad are having a stunning season in the NBA. The recent 128-99 win against Cleveland Cavaliers took the Lakers winning streak in the NBA to eight matches.
Also Read | Kyle Kuzma has no plans of leaving the Lakers amidst trade speculation
LeBron James goes for 31 PTS (12-16 FGM), 8 AST and the @Lakers win their 9th straight game!— NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2020
Dwight Howard: 21 PTS, 15 REB
Avery Bradley: 12 PTS, 2 3PM
Alex Caruso: 10 PTS, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/6JAwBBpLDT
Also Read | Dwight Howard claims that he has a total of 25 pet snakes back home
Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving up to 8th on the all-time ASSISTS list! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/sK0YRLC8pv— NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2020
Also Read | LeBron James slams critics for calling Carmelo Anthony and him 'washed up' last season
Lebron James finished with an impressive 31 points, two rebounds and eight assists against his former team Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. In doing so, the Lakers star has now overtaken former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thompson on the NBA All-Time assists list. Over the course of the ongoing season, LeBron James is averaging 25.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. Do we hear the NBA championship bells ringing for LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers players?
Congratulations to @kingjames for passing my @NBA assist record. What an amazing accomplishment! Celebrate this milestone with your player owned @TheNBPA @cheurlin1788 champagne! #youearnedit #champion @NBATV pic.twitter.com/4vH8OxhWqX— Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) January 14, 2020
Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: LA-based Clippers and Lakers in the hunt for Knicks' Marcus Morris?
"I think it's an incredible thing, what we have right now, as far as chemistry and as far as guys always being ready no matter who's in the lineup and tonight was another example of that."@LakersReporter with @KingJames following tonight's win. pic.twitter.com/3tXo0pOgQx— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 14, 2020
Also Read | Kawhi Leonard and Paul George not practising together for Clippers could be an issue