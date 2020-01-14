The Debate
LeBron James Overtakes Isaiah Thomas To Rank 8th On NBA's All-Time Assist List

Basketball News

After the recent win against Cleveland Cavaliers, Lakers star LeBron James has now jumped to 8th spot in the NBA All-Time assists list ahead of Isaiah Thompson.

LeBron James

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the LA Lakers squad are having a stunning season in the NBA. The recent 128-99 win against Cleveland Cavaliers took the Lakers winning streak in the NBA to eight matches. 

LeBron James stars in the win against former employers - Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James passes Isiah Thomas to rank at 8th spot in NBA's All-Time Assist List

Lebron James finished with an impressive 31 points, two rebounds and eight assists against his former team Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. In doing so, the Lakers star has now overtaken former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thompson on the NBA All-Time assists list. Over the course of the ongoing season, LeBron James is averaging 25.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. Do we hear the NBA championship bells ringing for LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers players?

Isaiah Thomas congratulates King James on Twitter

LeBron James is all praise for his LA Lakers teammates

