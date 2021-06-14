Jazz vs Clippers prediction, live stream details and Game 4 preview

The Utah Jazz will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The game will be played at Staples Center, LA and is scheduled for Monday, June 14 at 10:00 PM [Tuesday, June 15 at 7:30 AM IST]. Here is a look at the Jazz vs Clippers prediction, Game 4 preview and the Jazz vs Clippers live stream details

Jazz vs Clippers Game 4 preview

Utah Jazz have been incredible this season. They have made a remarkable comeback after last year's first-round exit. Donovan Mitchell has been fantastic for them this season, especially in the Payoffs, where he has performed brilliantly since last year. The young guard is averaging 37 points in this series and there is no one on the Clippers who has managed to keep him from scoring which has helped the Jazz take a 2-1 lead. Rudy Gobert has been great in defense, making it difficult for the Clippers to score in the paint. Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson have all stepped up for the Jazz in this Playoffs and they will be hoping to have great performances on Monday to help the Jazz take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Don: 30p | 5 3pm | 5r | 4a | 2s

Joe: 19p | 5 3pm | 4r | 2a | 1s

JC: 14p | 4 3pm | 3r | 3a | 1s

Rudy: 12p | 10r | 1b | 1s | 4-4 ft

Royce: 12p | 6r | 4 3pm | 2a | 2s

Bojan: 9p | 4t | 1a | 4-4 ft

The Clippers played some splendid basketball in Game 3. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 65 points in the Clippers' 132-106 win over the Jazz. George looked solid for the Clippers and had a wonderful shooting night where he shot 6-10 from beyond the arc. Clippers ended the game shooting 19, three-pointers which is a great sign for them going ahead into the Playoffs. Game 4 is going to be crucial and it is a must-win game for the Clippers as the series moves to Utah for Game 5 and the hostile environment there has proven to be a big problem for them.

Jazz vs Clippers prediction

After a brilliant performance in Game 3 of the series, the Clippers will be riding high on confidence and will be hoping to get the better of Utah to tie the series. The superstar duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard played phenomenally well in Game 3 and a similar performance can be expected from them today. Considering all of that we predict a win for the Clippers in Game 4.

Jazz vs Clippers live stream: How to watch Jazz vs Clippers on TV

ESPN and TNT will broadcast the game nationally. TSN network will broadcast the games in Canada. This game will not be broadcasted by Star Sports in India, fans will have to buy the NBA League pass to watch the games on the official NBA App or the website.

NBA Western Conference Finals date

If the Clippers/Jazz series goes into Game 7

Game 1: Clippers/Jazz vs Phoenix Suns

Tuesday, June 22

Game 2:Clippers/Jazz vs Phoenix Suns

Thursday, June 24

Game 3: Clippers/Jazz vs Phoenix Suns

Saturday, June 26

Game 4: Clippers/Jazz vs Phoenix Suns

Monday, June 28

Game 5: Clippers/Jazz vs Phoenix Suns

Wednesday, June 30

Game 6: Clippers/Jazz vs Phoenix Suns

Friday, July 2

Game 7: Clippers/Jazz vs Phoenix Suns

Sunday, July 4

