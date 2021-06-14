Quick links:
Jazz vs Clippers prediction, live stream details and Game 4 preview
The Utah Jazz will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The game will be played at Staples Center, LA and is scheduled for Monday, June 14 at 10:00 PM [Tuesday, June 15 at 7:30 AM IST]. Here is a look at the Jazz vs Clippers prediction, Game 4 preview and the Jazz vs Clippers live stream details
Onto Game 4 on Monday ⏩#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/MKF98gKrBq— utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 13, 2021
Utah Jazz have been incredible this season. They have made a remarkable comeback after last year's first-round exit. Donovan Mitchell has been fantastic for them this season, especially in the Payoffs, where he has performed brilliantly since last year. The young guard is averaging 37 points in this series and there is no one on the Clippers who has managed to keep him from scoring which has helped the Jazz take a 2-1 lead. Rudy Gobert has been great in defense, making it difficult for the Clippers to score in the paint. Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson have all stepped up for the Jazz in this Playoffs and they will be hoping to have great performances on Monday to help the Jazz take a 3-1 lead in the series.
Don: 30p | 5 3pm | 5r | 4a | 2s— utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 13, 2021
Joe: 19p | 5 3pm | 4r | 2a | 1s
JC: 14p | 4 3pm | 3r | 3a | 1s
Rudy: 12p | 10r | 1b | 1s | 4-4 ft
Royce: 12p | 6r | 4 3pm | 2a | 2s
Bojan: 9p | 4t | 1a | 4-4 ft
Fav: 4r | 2p#podiumpostgame | @podiumhq pic.twitter.com/Jg1GiBYHeX
The Clippers played some splendid basketball in Game 3. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 65 points in the Clippers' 132-106 win over the Jazz. George looked solid for the Clippers and had a wonderful shooting night where he shot 6-10 from beyond the arc. Clippers ended the game shooting 19, three-pointers which is a great sign for them going ahead into the Playoffs. Game 4 is going to be crucial and it is a must-win game for the Clippers as the series moves to Utah for Game 5 and the hostile environment there has proven to be a big problem for them.
Little extra sauce on that one. pic.twitter.com/mH90WJ48yj— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 13, 2021
After a brilliant performance in Game 3 of the series, the Clippers will be riding high on confidence and will be hoping to get the better of Utah to tie the series. The superstar duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard played phenomenally well in Game 3 and a similar performance can be expected from them today. Considering all of that we predict a win for the Clippers in Game 4.
ESPN and TNT will broadcast the game nationally. TSN network will broadcast the games in Canada. This game will not be broadcasted by Star Sports in India, fans will have to buy the NBA League pass to watch the games on the official NBA App or the website.
If the Clippers/Jazz series goes into Game 7
Game 1: Clippers/Jazz vs Phoenix Suns
Tuesday, June 22
Game 2:Clippers/Jazz vs Phoenix Suns
Thursday, June 24
Game 3: Clippers/Jazz vs Phoenix Suns
Saturday, June 26
Game 4: Clippers/Jazz vs Phoenix Suns
Monday, June 28
Game 5: Clippers/Jazz vs Phoenix Suns
Wednesday, June 30
Game 6: Clippers/Jazz vs Phoenix Suns
Friday, July 2
Game 7: Clippers/Jazz vs Phoenix Suns
Sunday, July 4
