Jazz Vs Rockets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz will take on the Houston Rockets in what promises to be an exciting clash in the NBA regular season on Friday night. The game will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena and will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, March 13. Here's a look at how to watch the Jazz vs Rockets live stream, team news and our prediction for the game.

Jazz vs Rockets prediction and preview

The Utah Jazz have been the team to beat in the NBA this season and they find themselves at the top of the Western Conference standings thanks to their consistency. The Jazz have lost only nine of their 36 games so far this season, but four of those came in the last 10 games, including two back to back defeats before the All-Star Break. Utah have been almost unstoppable at home, winning 15 of their 17 games, and will look to continue their dominance when they welcome the Rockets on Friday night. The Jazz have a decent enough lead over second-placed Phoenix Suns and will look to seal the top seed in the West, and a win will be a good way to start for Quin Snyder's side.

The Houston Rockets are meanwhile in transition, which has been further affected by the magnitude of injuries on their roster. The Rockets have lost the last 13 games on the bounce, currently, the worst run in the league, and rightfully find themselves at second from bottom in the West Conference standings. The Rockets are touted to continue their slump and will need something dramatic to arrest their slide. The Jazz are overwhelming favourites and likely to add another win at home, while the Rockets are expected to have another day to forget on the court.

Jazz vs Rockets team news: Injured and doubtful players

Utah Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (out)

Houston Rockets: Danuel House Jr., Eric Gordon (day-to-day), Christian Wood, Dante Exum (out)

Jazz vs Rockets team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Utah Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert

Houston Rockets: John Wall, Victor Oladipo, Sterling Brown, Jae'Sean Tate, PJ Tucker

NBA live stream: How to watch Jazz vs Rockets live?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Jazz vs Rockets live stream will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, March 13.

(Image Courtesy: Jazz, Rockets Instagram)