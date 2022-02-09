Jazz Vs Warriors: NBA 2021-22 LIVE Streaming Details, Team News, Injury Report And More

Utah Jazz are up against Golden State Warriors in the NBA 2021-22 match at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Utah, on Wednesday night, local time. The Jazz head into the home game on the back of a three-match win streak, having defeated New York Knicks 113-104 on Monday night. On the other hand, Warriors have a nine-match win streak heading into the matchup, after earning a 110-98 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their previous match.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Team News and Top Players

The match will feature the clash of two of the best scorers in the NBA as Stephen Curry and Donovan Mitchell come head to head. Curry currently sits seventh in the NBA player standing in the 2021-22 season, with an average of 25.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. At the same time, Mitchell finds himself at the eighth position with an average of 25.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

Meanwhile, the Warriors currently sit second in the western conference points table with 41 win and 13 losses in the ongoing season. Jazz wave won 33 matches and lost on 21 other occasions, and are slated at the fourth place. This is the third time both teams go against each other in the season, as the Warriors won the previous match 94-92 on January 24.

Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson are the top players for Utah so far as Gobert is averaging 16 points, 15.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game, while Clarkson has averaged 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games. Meanwhile, Curry and Jordan Poole will be the top players from the visiting team. Poole is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State and he scored 20 points during the team’s last win against Utah.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report

Utah Jazz:

Rudy Gobert is out due to a calf injury

Rudy Gay is out due to a knee injury

Joe Ingles is out for the season due to his knee injury

Golden State Warriors:

Nemanja Bjelica is out due to a back injury

Draymond Green is out due to a back injury

James Wiseman is out due to a knee injury

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting Line-ups

Utah Jazz: Point Guard – Mike Conley, Shooting Guard – Donovan Mitchell, Small Forward – Bojan Bogdanovic, Power Forward – Royce O’Neale, Center – Udoka Azubuike

Golden State Warriors: Point Guard – Steph Curry, Shooting Guard – Jordan Poole, Small Forward – Andrew Wiggins, Power Forward – Otto Porter, Center – Kevon Looney

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the NBA 2021-22 match between Jazz and Warriors by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of Rs 1,499, or a monthly fee of Rs 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Vivint Smart Home Arena at 8:30 AM on Thursday in India.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM on Wednesday in the US and at 3:00 AM on Thursday in the UK.

