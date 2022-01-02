Jazz Vs Warriors: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

Utah Jazz will lock horns with Golden State Warriors in the NBA 2021-22 match scheduled to be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, on Saturday night, as per the local time. The match will feature the battle between Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry, who are two of the best scorers in the Western Conference for the ongoing season. Ahead of the match, the Warriors sit at the top of the Western Conference table with 27 wins and seven defeats, while the Jazz sits third in the standings with 26 wins and nine defeats.

NBA 2021/22: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors- Team News

Utah faces Warriors on the back of a six-match winning streak and after defeating Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108 in the last match. At the same time, the Warriors face Utah after losing to Denver Nuggets 86-89 in their previous match, which put an end to their three-match win streak. In their last 10 games of the season, Jazz has a win-loss record of 8-2, while Warriors follow with 7-3. Heading into Saturday’s match, Stephen Curry is shooting 43.3% and averaging 27.7 points for the Warriors while Andrew Wiggins is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games. Meanwhile, Mitchell averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 24.6 points and Bojan Bogdanovic is shooting 50.8% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

NBA 2021/22: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors- Injury Report

Jazz miss the services Mike Conley, Udoka Azubuike, Joe Ingles, Eric Paschall due to injuries, while James Wiseman misses out of the Warriors squad due to injury. At the same time, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Moses Moody, Damion Lee, and Andrew Wiggins sit out due to health and safety protocols related to the Covid-19 virus.

NBA 2021/22: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors- Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Jazz vs Warriors, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Staples Center at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Jazz vs Warriors, NBA 2021-22 match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Jazz vs Warriors match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM on Saturday in the US and at 2:00 AM on Sunday in the UK.

(Instagram Image: @warriors/@utahjazz)