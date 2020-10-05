Jimmy Butler Explains “you’re In Trouble” Trash Talk With LeBron In Game 3 Win Over Lakers

Miami Heat talisman Jimmy Butler was seemingly returning the favour when he told LeBron James that the Los Angeles Lakers are "in trouble" toward the end of Miami's 115-104 NBA Finals victory in Game 3 on Sunday night. Jimmy Butler and LeBron James appeared to have several words for each other before being separated towards the end of the first quarter. However, Butler explained his response, adding that LeBron initially made a similar remark towards the Heat star at the end of the first quarter.

Lakers vs Heat Game 3: Butler and LeBron trash talk addressed

Although Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat grabbed their first win of the 2020 NBA Finals series in Game 3, the trash talk between Jimmy Butler and LeBron James grabbed headlines on the night. Butler, who finished the game with a staggering 40 points for the Miami Heat in their 115-104 win, made sure that LeBron James knew about it too. In the final few minutes of the game, video footage captured Butler looking towards James and the rest of the Lakers squad as they retreated to their respective benches for a timeout and he delivered a simple message: "You're in trouble."

Jimmy Butler joins LeBron James (2015) and Jerry West (1969) as the only players in NBA History to record a 40+ point triple-double in the #NBAFinals! pic.twitter.com/QjvvHoyfSt — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2020

When asked about the trash talk between LeBron James and himself, five-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler explained that he was simply responding to the three-time NBA champion. "Firstly, let’s not act like I’m out here talking trash because I’m not,” Butler said to reporters after the game. “LeBron said the same words to me at the end of the first quarter. That’s what happened. I just said it to him in the fourth quarter just before we won."

That explains everything pic.twitter.com/3WiKGzNPcl — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 5, 2020

Lakers vs Heat Game 3: Jimmy Butler points lead Miami to first win in Finals

Jimmy Butler played a pivotal role for the Heat on Sunday night at Walt Disney World as he ended Game 3 of the NBA Finals with 40 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Butler scored or assisted on 73 of Miami’s 115 points and it was also his first career playoff triple-double. LeBron James finished the game with 25 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks. However, the Lakers star was unable to guide his team to a 3-0 lead in the series as the Heat made it 2-1 without the services of Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic.

