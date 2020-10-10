Last Updated:

Jimmy Butler Played All But 48 Seconds In Heat's Stunning Game 5 Win Over Lakers

Jimmy Butler left it all on the court in Game 5 as he led the Miami Heat to a stunning 111-108 win over the LA Lakers. The 31-year-old scored a triple-double.

Written By
Sujay Chakraborty
jimmy butler

“Ain’t nobody going home yet”: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler told reporters ahead of Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals. Playing in his career first NBA Finals series, Butler was a man on a mission on Friday night as he led his side from the front in a sensational 111-108 win over the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. Butler and the Heat managed for force Game 6 after essentially being written off by most experts and fans. 

Easily the best player for Miami Heat this season, Jimmy Butler once again showed his brilliance as he dropped a crucial triple-double in Game 5 including two clutch free throws with just 16 seconds left on the clock. Butler scored 35 points and added 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 47 minutes, missing just 48 seconds of play in the entire game. 

Also Read | Exclusive: Oura CEO Harpreet Rai Explains How Smart Rings Kept NBA Stars Safe In Florida

NBA Finals live score: Heat clinch Game 5

Miami Heat led the Lakers for much of Game 5, entering Q4 with a six-point lead to protect. However, a strong start from the 16-time NBA champions meant Heat were quickly facing an early exit from the Orlando bubble. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put the Lakers up 97-76 - their first lead since Q1 with a fine three-pointer with just over six minutes left. Thereon, the match was a to-and-fro affair with the lead changing hands seven times until time ran out. 

With mere seconds left to play in the final quarter, Danny Green could have handed the advantage to the Lakers, but the 33-year-old missed a wide-open for a three-pointer before Markieff Morris threw the rebound out of play. The Heat managed to hold on to their slender lead to score their second win of the NBA Finals. The Lakers still hold a 3-2 advantage in the series heading into Game 6. 

Also Read | Mavs' Porzingis Has Knee Surgery After Injury In Playoffs

Netizens react to thrilling Lakers vs Heat Game 5

It should come as no surprise that netizens were left lauding the brilliance of Jimmy Butler, who managed to get his side through in Game 5 despite being up against a 40-point show of LeBron James. LeBron added another 13 rebounds and seven assists. Anthony Davis finished the game with 28 points, 12 rebounds and three assists under his name. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson added 26 points for the Miami Heat. 

Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals will be played on Sunday, October 11 (Monday, October 12, 5:00 AM IST).

Also Read | Heat Force Game 6, Top Lakers To Stave Off Elimination

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Tried To Sow 'seeds Of Dissent' Between Westbrook & Durant In 2012: Report

(Image Credits: Miami Heat Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND