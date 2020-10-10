Jimmy Butler Played All But 48 Seconds In Heat's Stunning Game 5 Win Over Lakers

“Ain’t nobody going home yet”: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler told reporters ahead of Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals. Playing in his career first NBA Finals series, Butler was a man on a mission on Friday night as he led his side from the front in a sensational 111-108 win over the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. Butler and the Heat managed for force Game 6 after essentially being written off by most experts and fans.

🏆🏀 GAME 5 FINAL SCORE 🏀🏆



Jimmy Butler's 35 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST help the @MiamiHEAT win Game 5 and send the #NBAFinals to a Game 6 on Sunday at 7:30pm/et on ABC! (LAL leads 3-2)



Duncan Robinson: 26 PTS, 7 3PM

Kendrick Nunn: 14 PTS, 2 3PM

LeBron James: 40 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/FJVth6uFfm — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2020

Easily the best player for Miami Heat this season, Jimmy Butler once again showed his brilliance as he dropped a crucial triple-double in Game 5 including two clutch free throws with just 16 seconds left on the clock. Butler scored 35 points and added 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 47 minutes, missing just 48 seconds of play in the entire game.

Jimmy only rested for 48 seconds in Game 5.



Played his heart out. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/scaUChiekJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 10, 2020

Also Read | Exclusive: Oura CEO Harpreet Rai Explains How Smart Rings Kept NBA Stars Safe In Florida

NBA Finals live score: Heat clinch Game 5

Miami Heat led the Lakers for much of Game 5, entering Q4 with a six-point lead to protect. However, a strong start from the 16-time NBA champions meant Heat were quickly facing an early exit from the Orlando bubble. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put the Lakers up 97-76 - their first lead since Q1 with a fine three-pointer with just over six minutes left. Thereon, the match was a to-and-fro affair with the lead changing hands seven times until time ran out.

With mere seconds left to play in the final quarter, Danny Green could have handed the advantage to the Lakers, but the 33-year-old missed a wide-open for a three-pointer before Markieff Morris threw the rebound out of play. The Heat managed to hold on to their slender lead to score their second win of the NBA Finals. The Lakers still hold a 3-2 advantage in the series heading into Game 6.

Also Read | Mavs' Porzingis Has Knee Surgery After Injury In Playoffs

Netizens react to thrilling Lakers vs Heat Game 5

It should come as no surprise that netizens were left lauding the brilliance of Jimmy Butler, who managed to get his side through in Game 5 despite being up against a 40-point show of LeBron James. LeBron added another 13 rebounds and seven assists. Anthony Davis finished the game with 28 points, 12 rebounds and three assists under his name. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson added 26 points for the Miami Heat.

Those last few minutes were crazy tho #NBAFinals — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) October 10, 2020

HEAT Sh*T 🤮 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 10, 2020

This Bron vs Jimmy match up has been special to watch — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) October 10, 2020

That was a good ass game!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 10, 2020

Bron gonna need to see a therapist lol I know he tire of these crazy last plays — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) October 10, 2020

Jimmy Butler is the 1st player in NBA Finals history to record 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 10+ assists and 5+ steals. He is just the 2nd player to reach those numbers in NBA playoffs history: Gary Payton 35 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and 6 steals in May 2000 (First Round). pic.twitter.com/j3bdzQeK8P — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 10, 2020

Danny Green back in the lab, getting ready for Game 6 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/746qReMMXf — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 10, 2020

“Hey Vogel, now tell LeBron to pass it to Danny Green” #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/kVTOiMkQqH — Not Bill Walton (@NotBillWalton) October 10, 2020

Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals will be played on Sunday, October 11 (Monday, October 12, 5:00 AM IST).

Also Read | Heat Force Game 6, Top Lakers To Stave Off Elimination

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Tried To Sow 'seeds Of Dissent' Between Westbrook & Durant In 2012: Report

(Image Credits: Miami Heat Twitter)