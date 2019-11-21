JJ Barea Hilariously Trolls Mavericks Fans, Luka Doncic Bursts Out Laughing: Watch

The Dallas Mavericks schooled the Golden State Warriors on Thursday with a score of 142-94. Apparently, the fans inside the American Airlines Center were so content that they were hoping to see Mavericks' reserve point guard JJ Barea check in to the game. The veteran reacted in a playful manner to hilariously troll the fans.

Luka’s reaction to JJ psyching out Mavs fans 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mBx5WVq5rn — Selby Lopez (@LopezSelby31) November 21, 2019

Mavericks vs Warriors: Crowd want JJ Barea on the court

The 35-year-old JJ Barea has only appeared once in Mavericks’ first 14 games of the season, scoring 11 points in their win over the Orlando Magic earlier this month. It's fair to say that the fans wanted to witness the veteran in action on a night everything was going right for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Warriors: JJ Barea toys with the crowd

With just 2:40 left in regulation, the home crowd chanted “We want JJ”, which caught the attention of Barea who was joking around with teammate Luka Doncic on the bench at the time. The 13-year veteran played with the crowd as he sprinted to the scorer’s table to imitate a warm-up before quickly making a U-turn back to his seat. Doncic immediately burst out laughing as soon as Barea took back his seat.

No need for J.J. Barea to play in a blowout, but he gave the crowd a thrill when he got off the bench and started to trot toward the scorer's table, only to U-turn as he got by Rick Carlisle. Barea's time will come later in the season. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) November 21, 2019

NBA: JJ Barea stats

JJ Barea played a big role off the bench in Dallas Mavericks’ championship run in 2011. He is now entering the twilight of his career. He has career averages of 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 803 regular-season games played. Last season he averaged 10.9 points and 5.6 assists per game for the Mavericks in 38 games.

