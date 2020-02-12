Joel Embiid And Jimmy Butler's Pairing Could Propel Miami Heat To NBA Championship

Joel Embiid has arguably been one of Philadelphia 76ers' star players since joining the franchise in 2014. Although the towering NBA star has dealt with his fair share of injury niggles in the past, he has been a star performer for the Philadelphia-based franchise in the last six years. However, he has struggled to rack up the numbers in the NBA this season. As things stand, he could be on the way out of Philly with Miami Heat lurking in the shadows.
#MIAvsGSW Final: HEAT 113 - Warriors 101— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 11, 2020
🔥 Crowder 21pts & 8rebs
🔥 Butler 21pts, 10rebs & 5asts
🔥 Robinson 17pts
🔥 Bam 13pts, 11rebs & 7asts
🔥 Dragic 15pts & 6asts
🔥 Olynyk 12pts, 11asts & 6rebs pic.twitter.com/fTXik7aLgA
"You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/m5EPaKcsfb— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 11, 2020
Joel Embiid hit a new low-point this season when he played a game in which he registered zero points. He is reportedly on the radar of Miami Heat. Joel Embiid could be the perfect partner to Jimmy Butler as the Miami franchise aim to make the playoffs in the coming months. The acquisition of Andre Iguodala was a smart move by Heat but a player like Joel Embiid could really add some star power to the squad.
Miami Heat Receive: Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn, Goran Dragic (sign and trade), Derrick Jones Jr.
Jimmy Butler already recruiting Joel Embiid to the Heat.— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 11, 2020
Here we go. 👀 pic.twitter.com/EwHIwAifYR
