Joel Embiid And Jimmy Butler's Pairing Could Propel Miami Heat To NBA Championship

Joel Embiid has arguably been one of Philadelphia 76ers' star players since joining the franchise in 2014. Although the towering NBA star has dealt with his fair share of injury niggles in the past, he has been a star performer for the Philadelphia-based franchise in the last six years. However, he has struggled to rack up the numbers in the NBA this season. As things stand, he could be on the way out of Philly with Miami Heat lurking in the shadows.

Miami Heat register season sweep against Golden State Warriors

#MIAvsGSW Final: HEAT 113 - Warriors 101



🔥 Crowder 21pts & 8rebs

🔥 Butler 21pts, 10rebs & 5asts

🔥 Robinson 17pts

🔥 Bam 13pts, 11rebs & 7asts

🔥 Dragic 15pts & 6asts

🔥 Olynyk 12pts, 11asts & 6rebs pic.twitter.com/fTXik7aLgA — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 11, 2020

Joel Embiid trade deal could propel Miami Heat as Championship contenders

"You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/m5EPaKcsfb — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 11, 2020

Joel Embiid hit a new low-point this season when he played a game in which he registered zero points. He is reportedly on the radar of Miami Heat. Joel Embiid could be the perfect partner to Jimmy Butler as the Miami franchise aim to make the playoffs in the coming months. The acquisition of Andre Iguodala was a smart move by Heat but a player like Joel Embiid could really add some star power to the squad.

Possible Joel Embiid trade deal between Miami Heat and 76ers

Miami Heat Receive: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn, Goran Dragic (sign and trade), Derrick Jones Jr.

Jimmy Butler is busy recruiting Joel Embiid to Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler already recruiting Joel Embiid to the Heat.



Here we go. 👀 pic.twitter.com/EwHIwAifYR — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 11, 2020

