Karl Anthony-Towns feels disrespected after NBA All-Star 2020 snub

Karl Anthony-Towns has been with the Minnesota Timberwolves since 2015. The Kentucky product was the first-round draft pick ahead of the 2015 season and enjoyed much success with the Minnesota franchise in his first two seasons. However, the 2019-20 season has been one to forget for Karl Anthony-Towns.
Karl Anthony Towns hasn’t played in a win since November 27th... It’s February 1st & the Timberwolves have lost 15 straight games in which he’s played...— Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) February 1, 2020
KAT feels disrespected. pic.twitter.com/OTdRPE0Oij— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 4, 2020
After the recent loss to LA Clippers, Karl Anthony-Towns is now without a win since November 2019. The Timberwolves are on a 12-match losing streak and are struggling to churn out results in the NBA. Karl Anthony-Towns Towns recorded a double-double and scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds. Amidst a miserable run of form, Karl Anthony-Towns expressed his frustration at being overlooked for the NBA All-Star 2020 rosters. Towns is a two-time NBA All-Star but did not garner enough votes from fans this season.
KAT & Wiggins last 5 games— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 28, 2020
Karl-Anthony Towns
31.6 PPG - 8.4 RPG - 3.8 APG
53% FG - 46% 3PT
Andrew Wiggins
25.2 PPG - 5.6 RPG - 4.6 APG
51% FG - 41% 3PT
Minnesota 0-5 😬 pic.twitter.com/sqxpgixlBM
FINAL SCORE THREAD— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2020
Kawhi Leonard reaches 30+ points for the 9th-consecutive game as the @LAClippers defeat Minnesota.
Paul George: 21 PTS, 7 REB
Karl-Anthony Towns: 32 PTS, 12 REB pic.twitter.com/ErOSXeMYVm
