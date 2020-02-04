Karl Anthony-Towns has been with the Minnesota Timberwolves since 2015. The Kentucky product was the first-round draft pick ahead of the 2015 season and enjoyed much success with the Minnesota franchise in his first two seasons. However, the 2019-20 season has been one to forget for Karl Anthony-Towns.

Karl Anthony-Towns struggling with the Timberwolves since November

Karl Anthony Towns hasn’t played in a win since November 27th... It’s February 1st & the Timberwolves have lost 15 straight games in which he’s played... — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) February 1, 2020

Karl Anthony-Towns feels disrespected after NBA All-Star 2020 snub

KAT feels disrespected. pic.twitter.com/OTdRPE0Oij — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 4, 2020

After the recent loss to LA Clippers, Karl Anthony-Towns is now without a win since November 2019. The Timberwolves are on a 12-match losing streak and are struggling to churn out results in the NBA. Karl Anthony-Towns Towns recorded a double-double and scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds. Amidst a miserable run of form, Karl Anthony-Towns expressed his frustration at being overlooked for the NBA All-Star 2020 rosters. Towns is a two-time NBA All-Star but did not garner enough votes from fans this season.

KAT & Wiggins last 5 games



Karl-Anthony Towns

31.6 PPG - 8.4 RPG - 3.8 APG

53% FG - 46% 3PT



Andrew Wiggins

25.2 PPG - 5.6 RPG - 4.6 APG

51% FG - 41% 3PT



Minnesota 0-5 😬 pic.twitter.com/sqxpgixlBM — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 28, 2020

Kawhi Leonard stars as Clipper beat Timberwolves

FINAL SCORE THREAD



Kawhi Leonard reaches 30+ points for the 9th-consecutive game as the @LAClippers defeat Minnesota.



Paul George: 21 PTS, 7 REB

Karl-Anthony Towns: 32 PTS, 12 REB pic.twitter.com/ErOSXeMYVm — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2020

