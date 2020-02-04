Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Karl Anthony-Towns Feels Disrespected After NBA All-Star 2020 Snub

Basketball News

Timberwolves' Karl Anthony-Towns feels disrespected after being overlooked for the NBA All-Star 2020 rosters. Timberwolves are on a 12-match losing streak.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karl Anthony-Towns

Karl Anthony-Towns has been with the Minnesota Timberwolves since 2015. The Kentucky product was the first-round draft pick ahead of the 2015 season and enjoyed much success with the Minnesota franchise in his first two seasons. However, the 2019-20 season has been one to forget for Karl Anthony-Towns.

Also Read | LA Lakers' emotional ceremony for Kobe Bryant leaves Vanessa Bryant humbled

Karl Anthony-Towns struggling with the Timberwolves since November

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins - D'Angelo Russell trade off?

Karl Anthony-Towns feels disrespected after NBA All-Star 2020 snub

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal reminisces about Kobe’s unique practice style during shoot around

After the recent loss to LA Clippers, Karl Anthony-Towns is now without a win since November 2019. The Timberwolves are on a 12-match losing streak and are struggling to churn out results in the NBA. Karl Anthony-Towns Towns recorded a double-double and scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds. Amidst a miserable run of form, Karl Anthony-Towns expressed his frustration at being overlooked for the NBA All-Star 2020 rosters. Towns is a two-time NBA All-Star but did not garner enough votes from fans this season. 

Also Read | Paul George considers changing his jersey number from 13 to 24 in honour of Kobe Bryant

Kawhi Leonard stars as Clipper beat Timberwolves

Also Read | Stephen Curry pays heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant, says he idolised Lakers star

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TANHAJI BEATS DANGAL & DABANGG
BJP TAKES A JIBE AT RAHUL GANDHI
TWITTER REACTS TO COMICAL RUN OUT
SAMBHAL COUPLE'S TRICOLOUR WEDDING
NIRBHAYA CASE: AAP'S APPEAL
MHA CLEARS AIR ON LOVE JIHAD