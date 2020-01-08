Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Not Practising Together For Clippers Could Be An Issue

LA Clippers recently registered a 132-135 win against New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Clippers have been inconsistent in their last two matches in the NBA and are awaiting the return of Kawhi Leonard. Clippers played without Kawhi Leonard against the Knicks but welcomed Paul George back to the starting line-up.
Also Read | Russell Westbrook kicks a fan out of game vs 76ers for calling him a 'joke'
Harrell 34 PTS / 6 REB / 3 AST— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 5, 2020
Williams 32 PTS / 6 3PM / 9 AST
George 32 PTS / 5 3PM / 2 STL
Green 11 PTS / 10 REB
Beverley 6 PTS / 6 AST / 5 REB /1 STL
Patterson 6 PTS / 2 REB
Shamet 5 PTS / 1 STL
Zubac 4 PTS / 2 REB
McGruder 3 PTS / 2 REB / 1 BLK
Harkless 2 PTS / 6 REB /2 BLK
Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Lakers rumoured to be open to Kyle Kuzma - Ben Simmons trade
Clippers are now 21-6 (.778) in games Kawhi Leonard has played. That’s a 64-win pace— Shane Young (@YoungNBA) January 3, 2020
When both he and Paul George play, they are 14-4 (.778)
Since Halloween, the Clippers have held opponents to 103.7 points per 100 possessions — 2nd in the league behind Milwaukee
Also Read | D'Angelo Russell claims that he would love to remain with Golden State Warriors
Apparently, recent reports suggest that Clippers' stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have failed to train enough with each other over the course of the ongoing NBA season. Paul George missed an entire off-season due to a shoulder surgery. He didn’t make his debut with the Clippers until November 14. He only recently returned to the court after another injury setback.
The Clippers have been below par as per their usual high standards. Things could change at playoff time, but it’s going to be harder for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to adjust when they have so little experience actually playing together.
Also Read | Mark Cuban reveals how former NBA chief David Stern once hilariously fined him $150,000
In the first NBA All-Star ballot fan returns, LA Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have come in 3rd and 4th in voting, respectively, behind Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis.— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 2, 2020
Mavs’ guard Luka Doncic leads all vote getters. pic.twitter.com/jLdP2zXktm
Also Read | Anthony Davis guides Lakers past former team Pelicans after rattling the rim on the finish