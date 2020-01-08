The Debate
Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Not Practising Together For Clippers Could Be An Issue

Basketball News

Apparently, recent reports suggest that Clippers' stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have failed to train enough with each other over the season. Read on.

Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers recently registered a 132-135 win against New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Clippers have been inconsistent in their last two matches in the NBA and are awaiting the return of Kawhi Leonard. Clippers played without Kawhi Leonard against the Knicks but welcomed Paul George back to the starting line-up.

LA Clippers' players stats from the recent win against New York Knicks

Kawhi Leonard And Paul George not practising together, says Brian Windhorst

Apparently, recent reports suggest that Clippers' stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have failed to train enough with each other over the course of the ongoing NBA season. Paul George missed an entire off-season due to a shoulder surgery. He didn’t make his debut with the Clippers until November 14. He only recently returned to the court after another injury setback.

The Clippers have been below par as per their usual high standards. Things could change at playoff time, but it’s going to be harder for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to adjust when they have so little experience actually playing together.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both included in the NBA All-Star shortlist

