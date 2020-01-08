Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Not Practising Together For Clippers Could Be An Issue

LA Clippers recently registered a 132-135 win against New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Clippers have been inconsistent in their last two matches in the NBA and are awaiting the return of Kawhi Leonard. Clippers played without Kawhi Leonard against the Knicks but welcomed Paul George back to the starting line-up.

LA Clippers' players stats from the recent win against New York Knicks

Harrell 34 PTS / 6 REB / 3 AST

Williams 32 PTS / 6 3PM / 9 AST

George 32 PTS / 5 3PM / 2 STL

Green 11 PTS / 10 REB

Beverley 6 PTS / 6 AST / 5 REB /1 STL

Patterson 6 PTS / 2 REB

Shamet 5 PTS / 1 STL

Zubac 4 PTS / 2 REB

McGruder 3 PTS / 2 REB / 1 BLK

Harkless 2 PTS / 6 REB /2 BLK — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 5, 2020

Kawhi Leonard And Paul George not practising together, says Brian Windhorst

Clippers are now 21-6 (.778) in games Kawhi Leonard has played. That’s a 64-win pace



When both he and Paul George play, they are 14-4 (.778)



Since Halloween, the Clippers have held opponents to 103.7 points per 100 possessions — 2nd in the league behind Milwaukee — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) January 3, 2020

Apparently, recent reports suggest that Clippers' stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have failed to train enough with each other over the course of the ongoing NBA season. Paul George missed an entire off-season due to a shoulder surgery. He didn’t make his debut with the Clippers until November 14. He only recently returned to the court after another injury setback.

The Clippers have been below par as per their usual high standards. Things could change at playoff time, but it’s going to be harder for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to adjust when they have so little experience actually playing together.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both included in the NBA All-Star shortlist

In the first NBA All-Star ballot fan returns, LA Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have come in 3rd and 4th in voting, respectively, behind Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis.



Mavs’ guard Luka Doncic leads all vote getters. pic.twitter.com/jLdP2zXktm — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 2, 2020

