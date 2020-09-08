Kawhi Leonard Makes INSANE Middle-finger Block, PG Cracks Iconic Joke On Clippers Teammate

With their 113-107 victory on Monday (Tuesday IST), the Los Angeles Clippers took a 2-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets during the ongoing playoffs second-round series at the NBA bubble in Orlando. While Kawhi Leonard and Paul George led the team to victory with their combined total of 55 points, fans flooded Twitter and other social media platforms with mentions of Leonard's stunning one-finger block. During the final period, Kawhi Leonard jumped to block a dunk from Nuggets' Jamal Murray and did so with an effort from a single finger.

NBA playoffs: Kawhi Leonard block during Clippers vs Nuggets helps secure Clippers 2-1 lead

While fans reacted online, expressing how impressed they were with Leonard's block, his teammate Paul George also commented during a post-game interview. George, who scored 32 during Game 3, was asked if he had ever seen an NBA player block a shot with just his middle finger. "That’s an extra-long middle finger," George said, before stating that it looks like Kawhi Leonard's finger kept growing. He further added that Leonard, known for his incredible defence and ball-hawking, is a "big-time player". Patrick Beverley too was asked about the one-finger block. However, Beverley did not comment on the block, questioning them how can they ask him about a mid-game block by one of his teammates. "I didn't know it was one finger. It was a heck of a play. It was impressive," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said on the block during a post-game interview.

Clippers’ Patrick Beverley not feeling a question about Kawhi Leonard’s fingertip block in Game 3 win: “Come on now. You’re not just going to ask any questions now. You want me to tell you while I’m in the game, in winning time, if one of my players blocked a shot w/ his finger?” pic.twitter.com/B0egP7bLPE — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 8, 2020

NBA playoffs: Fans react to the Kawhi Leonard block during Clippers vs Nuggets Game 3 matchup

Kawhi Leonard just created the ‘Fuck You Block’ by only using his middle finger. pic.twitter.com/BwGIcbikG5 — cartichoke (@cartermacg) September 8, 2020

Kawhi Leonard on that block: pic.twitter.com/110OvkrWtv — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) September 8, 2020

Kawhi Leonard on his middle finger block: "I stepped up and tried to contest his shot." — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) September 8, 2020

Kawhi Leonard gave Jamal Murray the finger with that block. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 8, 2020

Paul George vs Nuggets: George, Leonard, lead the Clippers to a Game 3 win

While Paul George scored team-high 32 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists during the game, Kawhi Leonard added 23 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists to his crunch-time block. The Clippers were training early during the final quarter but they obtained a 104-101 lead following a 14-4 run, after which they never trailed. George performed well offensively, shooting 12-of-18 from the field and 5-of-7 from the three-point line. Marcus Morris added 12 points.

"He did a great job. He came out there with energy, led us on both ends of the floor," Leonard said during the post-game interview while talking about George's game. On the other hand, Nikola Jokic scored 32 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr and Jamal Murray added 18 and 14 points respectively. As per ESPN, the Nuggets outscored the Clippers 58-42 in the paint. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night, 9:00 pm EST (Thursday morning, 6:30 am IST).

(Image credits: LA Clippers Instagram)