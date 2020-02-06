Kevin Durant Opens Up On Leaving OKC For Warriors, Says He Didn't Care About Rivalry

Kevin Durant left OKC Thunder under much furore ahead of the start of the 2016-17 NBA season. He went on to win back-to-back NBA Championships with the Warriors between 2016 and 2018 before joining Brooklyn Nets ahead of the start of the 2019 season. Kevin Durant is currently still recovering from an Achilles tendon injury and is expected to return only next season.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal mimics Shakira's Super Bowl expression in a hilarious way

Kevin Durant heaps praise on Warriors teammates - Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

KD named Russ, Steph & Klay as the greatest teammates he's ever played with



On Steph: "I know for a fact that no PG wants to guard him. He's trying to destroy you when he's scoring."



On Klay: "Klay got the dog, he's an authentic dog." pic.twitter.com/I3mvWSeLIb — Chris Montano (@gswchris) February 6, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James takes an ice bath, posts gritty video on Instagram

Kevin Durant opens up on the decision to leave OKC to play in 'The Bay'

Kevin Durant on his decision to leave OKC for the Warriors: “It didn’t matter if we had won or lost the series. I wanted to play there and live in the bay.” pic.twitter.com/v52aL2vRuI — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) February 6, 2020

Also Read | Karl Anthony-Towns feels disrespected after NBA All-Star 2020 snub

Kevin Durant faced a lot of flak when he left OKC Thunder for the Warriors. The two teams were considered to be some sort of rivals. However, in his recent interview on All The Smoke, Kevin Durant claimed that he did not give much thought about the 'rivalry' between both the NBA teams. Kevin Durant said that all he cared about was developing his own game. He thought the best way to do so was to join the Warriors and play alongside the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“Even if that was a rivalry, I didn’t give a f*ck”



-KD on leaving OKC for GS



(🎥 All The Smoke) pic.twitter.com/hQaK59izVy — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 6, 2020

Also Read | Steph Curry defends Andre Iguodala amid trade rumours, hints at 3 championship wins

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant share an emotional embrace

Stephen x Kevin pic.twitter.com/IIa4W5sFiT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 6, 2020

Also Read | LA Lakers' emotional ceremony for Kobe Bryant leaves Vanessa Bryant humbled