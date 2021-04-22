Kevin Durant Aims Indirect Dig At Former Warriors Teammate Steph Curry In THIS Viral Tweet

Kevin Durant keeps making headlines for his actions on social media and this time, he was caught liking a tweet that threw shade at his former teammate Stephen Curry. The Brooklyn Nets star has stirred controversy with his latest activity by liking a Twitter post that labelled Curry a 'trash mother f****r'. Curry and Durant spent three seasons together with the Golden State Warriors, helping the Western Conference giants to two NBA championships.

Kevin Durant Twitter controversy: Nets star aims sly dig at Steph Curry?

On Wednesday, a Twitter user got into a debate on the platform about who was the better player between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. The user, who was on James’ side, tweeted the claim that Durant had carried Curry in both of Golden State’s championship years when they were together. The user also said that Curry needed another MVP and three All-Stars to get the job done, calling Curry a “trash mother f****r."

Not long afterwards, the 11-time All-Star appeared to ‘like’ the tweet from his verified account. The user posted both screenshot and video proof of Durant’s ‘like of the post. Several NBA fans on social media were also stunned at the Nets star's activity on Twitter.

Kevin Durant Twitter slip-ups have taken place before and he is often on the platform to defend himself in fan debates. However, the funniest part was that the user did not even tag Durant, meaning that the former MVP was probably searching his own name on Twitter. Later in the day, when media personality Josiah Johnson tweeted a meme of how Steph Curry's mother, Sonya, might react to Steph's performance against the Sixers and his younger brother, Seth, Durant couldn't help but respond.

Durant and Curry shared the spotlight in their three seasons together with the Warriors but always seemed to get along well. Durant even recently named Curry as one of his best teammates ever. However, some fans suggested that Durant may have wanted to go down in history as the alpha dog of the teams that he shared with Curry.

Kevin Durant injury update: When will the Nets superstar return?

The Kevin Durant Warriors career controversies aside, he is currently out of action for the Nets after picking up an injury in the game against the Heat on Sunday. The Nets later confirmed that Durant suffered a left thigh contusion. However, while speaking with media members on Wednesday, Nets coach Steve Nash said that Durant could return to game action as soon as this weekend. "He is day-to-day, so I think Friday or Sunday are very possible," Nash claimed in the latest Kevin Durant injury update.

