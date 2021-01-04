Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Both Miss Game Winning Shots As Nets Lose By 1 Point

The Brooklyn Nets suffered their fourth loss in five games as Kevin Durant and co. slipped to an agonising one-point defeat against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. The game was a mouth-watering clash for the neutrals as both teams traded the lead back and forth throughout the contest. However, Wizards kept their cool and won courtesy of a Thomas Bryant’s dunk, while Nets had their missed chances to rue in a defeat that'll sting coach Steve Nash as the season progresses.

Nets vs Wizards: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving miss game-winning shots in final seconds

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash was left frustrated after his two-star players Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant let a win slip off their hands at the Barclays Center on Sunday. In a pulsating fourth-quarter, where the Nets traded the lead to the Wizards 11 times, the visitors escaped with a one-point win to hand Nets their fourth loss in five games. Brooklyn had their chances, and the game came down to the final seconds and the Nets managed to get the ball to their star players Durant and Irving.

However, both players missed when it mattered the most, with Irving missing a 27-foot three with 5.9 seconds and in their last hope, Kevin Durant dropped a 12-foot pull-up with 1.5 on the clock as the Wizards escaped with the win.

Kyrie and Durant both miss potential game-winners. pic.twitter.com/UGLObZAO9E — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 4, 2021

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both got double-doubles on the night but failed to deliver in the clutch moment as Nets slumped to a 3-4 record two weeks into a season that began with consecutive 20-point wins. Kevin Durant scored 28 on 8-of-15 shooting with 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Irving finished with 30 points on 10-of-20 shooting, making all eight of his free throws, and had 10 assists and five rebounds. KD's another 20+ point performance meant that he became the sixth Net to hit the mark in six straight games, and joined Irving (2019-20), Richard Jefferson (2007-08), and Vince Carter (2006-07) as the ones to do it in their first six games for the franchise.

Steve Nash was a cut a frustrated figure at the end of the game and called for his side to pull their socks up in the upcoming games. The Nets have been a susceptible team in defence and turned the ball over 20 times, which Nash described as uncharacteristic. Brooklyn have their star players firing but will need to re-work their defence if they have to make a challenge for honours.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)