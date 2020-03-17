The Debate
Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Could Feature For Nets If NBA Season Resumes In June: Report

Basketball News

Brooklyn Nets could receive Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant boost if the NBA season restarts in June. Currently, the NBA has been suspended until further notice.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving arrived at Brooklyn Nets at the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. Both players arrived in Brooklyn under controversial circumstances. Kevin Durant came in from Golden State Warriors harbouring a ruptured Achilles tendon while Kyrie Irving was signed from free agency after ending his stint with Boston Celtics.

Both players are yet to play together for the Nets this season. However, the ongoing NBA suspension could allow these two to team-up for the Nets if they manage to make the NBA playoffs this season, according to a latest ESPN report.

Kevin Durant edging towards swift NBA return

NBA suspended

Will we see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving return if the NBA happens in June?

Kyrie Irving enjoyed a strong debut for Brooklyn Nets at the start of the season. Kyrie Irving registered 50 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists in a 127–126 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In doing so, he became the first player in NBA history to score 50 points or more in a team debut. Kevin Durant is slowly edging towards recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon injury which he suffered during the NBA finals against Toronto Raptors in 2018. Should the NBA be postponed until June 2020, Nets fans could see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving team up for the first time this season as they push hard to make the playoffs.

NBA suspended

NBA return: Authorities caution about a three-month hiatus

