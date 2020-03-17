Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Could Feature For Nets If NBA Season Resumes In June: Report

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving arrived at Brooklyn Nets at the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. Both players arrived in Brooklyn under controversial circumstances. Kevin Durant came in from Golden State Warriors harbouring a ruptured Achilles tendon while Kyrie Irving was signed from free agency after ending his stint with Boston Celtics.

Both players are yet to play together for the Nets this season. However, the ongoing NBA suspension could allow these two to team-up for the Nets if they manage to make the NBA playoffs this season, according to a latest ESPN report.

Also Read | Man United star Bruno Fernandes completes 'Stay At Home Challenge' with toilet

Kevin Durant edging towards swift NBA return

Oh my goodness Kevin Durant! 👀



(via tdurant / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/jO7hLvceJk — Christopher Lavinio (@ChrisLavinio) March 10, 2020

Also Read | Magnus Carlsen roasts Giannis Antetokounmpo by calling basketball easier than chess

NBA suspended

Will we see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving return if the NBA happens in June?

Imagine if the playoffs get pushed back to July/August and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving tear it up as the 7-seed 😳 pic.twitter.com/XbXxoARSfu — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) March 17, 2020

Also Read | Steph Curry spending NBA suspension watching his own highlights reel on repeat

Kyrie Irving enjoyed a strong debut for Brooklyn Nets at the start of the season. Kyrie Irving registered 50 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists in a 127–126 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In doing so, he became the first player in NBA history to score 50 points or more in a team debut. Kevin Durant is slowly edging towards recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon injury which he suffered during the NBA finals against Toronto Raptors in 2018. Should the NBA be postponed until June 2020, Nets fans could see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving team up for the first time this season as they push hard to make the playoffs.

Also Read | Euro 2020 is still on in PES 2020, even if it is set to be postponed due to coronavirus

NBA suspended

NBA return: Authorities caution about a three-month hiatus

ESPN story on NBA owners and executives preparing for a minimum three month hiatus — and awaiting league office’s projections on financial damage. https://t.co/BX6WsDSRXQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2020

Also Read | UFC mgmt blasted by Twitterati, fighters for not handling Coronavirus crisis tactfully