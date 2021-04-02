Kevin Durant Reacts To Controversial Homophobic Slurs Directed At Michael Rapaport: WATCH

Always candid and vocal about his opinion, Kevin Durant was recently involved in a controversy with actor Michael Rapaport. The Brooklyn Nets star and Rapaport's messages on Instagram were shared by the latter, where the Durant homophobic slurs and other inappropriate words stunned fans. While the two-time NBA champion had addressed the situation earlier on Twitter, he apologized while talking to the reporters later.

Kevin Durant homophobic slurs: Nets star offers apology

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Durant apologized properly, not wanting people to see the language he used. "I'm sorry that people have seen the language I used. That's not what I want people to see or hear from me," he said. When addressing the situation on Twitter, Durant had claimed that he and Rapaport had said worse things, but this seems to have upset him.

Head coach Steve Nash also revealed that they had an internal discussion over the same, but no details were provided.

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The ðŸ himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

In the latest Durant injury update, the player explained that he is not in much pain, and wants to rejoin his teammates on the floor soon.

Durant injury update

Durant has not played since February 13. He suffered from a hamstring strain, sidelining him from before the second-half of the 2020-21 season. However, as the Nets gain top-seed in the East, Durant might be edging closer to his return (per Shams Charania of The Stadium and The Athletic). There is no other official update from the Nets, though he is expected to miss another week.

Nets vs Hornets highlights

The Nets-Hornets matchup saw LaMarcus Aldridge debut with the Nets, who led the team to their 111-89 victory. “It was easy for me, so I had fun tonight for sure,” Aldridge said after the game. Jeff Green scored 21 points for the team, while Aldridge added 11. Along with Durant, James Harden was also out for the game, which was amongst the Nets vs Hornets highlights. Landry Shamet had 17 points.

“Tonight we did just what we expected to do coming out of the gate,” Green said. “We got stops and defense turned into offense and that’s how we were able to get rolling". For the Hornets, Gordon Hayward and Devonte Graham both dropped 13 points. Terry Rozier finished with 12 points.

Bulls vs Nets live streaming details

