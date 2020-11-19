Klay Thompson Injury Update: Warriors Star Suffers Possible Achilles Injury During Workout

Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury while working out, the team confirmed online. While the severity of the Klay Thompson leg injury is unknown, multiple media reports revealed that the injury is believed to be serious. The latest injury for Klay Thompson comes at a time when the 30-year-old was set to return after a long spell on the sidelines. Here is the latest Klay Thompson injury update.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury today during a workout in Southern California. No other details are available at this time. We will provide further updates as appropriate. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 18, 2020

Klay Thompson training injury adds to Warriors’ woes

Taking to their official account, Warrior PR reported that Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury while working out in Southern California. According to the SF Chronicle, the star player suffered the leg injury at a gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The news of the Klay Thompson injury came just hours before the start of the much-awaited NBA 2020 draft. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski citing sources tweeted that Thompson hurt his lower right leg while training, with Shams Charania of The Atheltic, disclosing that the 30-year-old wasn’t able to put any weight on his right leg as a result.

An NBA source in the know about Klay Thompson’s injury simply answered to me: “Not good.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 19, 2020

When will Klay Thompson return?

The team providing a Klay Thompson injury update also revealed that no other details were available at the time. Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported that the Warriors point guard will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury. Many publications also revealed that it is widely feared that Klay Thompson has suffered an Achilles injury just ahead of the start of the season.

Yahoo Sources: The fear is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has suffered a significant Achilles injury. An MRI scheduled for tomorrow morning. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 19, 2020

ESPN’s Marc J.Spears tweeted that while not much information is available on the Klay Thompson leg injury, his NBA source told him that the injury was “not good”. Reiterating the same, Monte Poole of NBC tweeted that even Thompson’s father Mychal Thompson seemed to be in a sombre mood while talking about his son’s injury. Any expected return date for Klay Thompson is likely to be revealed only after the star undergoes the required medical tests.

Klay Thompson's leg injury looked bad, according to two sources, but neither was ready assume catastrophic. The Warriors have significant decisions to make tonight/this week, so fingers are crossed as they wait. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 18, 2020

From being one of the NBA’s most reliable players, Klay Thompson has struggled with fitness issues over the past year. The NBA star first suffered an ACL tear on his left leg during the NBA 2019 Finals, which caused him to miss the entire 2019-20 season. His injury was the start of a period which saw the Warriors injury list grow further, with Kevin Durant and Steph Curry joining Thompson on the treatment table. The 30-year-old had finally made his return to practice in late September this year and was training ahead of the new season before suffering the latest knock.

