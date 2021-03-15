Klay Thompson On 'Painful' Achilles Injury, Aims To Return On Opening Night Next Season

In 2019, Klay Thompson tore his ACL during the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. The Golden State Warriors star was sidelined for the whole season, working towards a comeback in 2020. However, even before he could play a pre-season game, the Splash Brother injured his Achilles, sidelining him for his second straight NBA campaign.

Klay Thompson interview

On Sunday (Monday IST), Thompson spoke to reporters about his injury. While the Warriors admitted that his injury was painful, a Klay Thompson return might be possible later this year. The three-time NBA Champion provided an update about his injury, and how he plans to make his come back.

Klay Thompson injury update

"Thanks for reminding me," Thompson told the reporters. "It's something I don't like to revisit too much. It's very painful". He further spoke about how he has been working towards his comeback. Per reports, he has been "walking boot off" and has been working on his balance and mobility through calf raises.

When is Klay Thompson coming back?

While speaking to the reporters, Thompson revealed that he is targetting an opening night return next season. Thompson also spoke about talking to Dominique Wilkins about "overcoming" an Achilles injury. He also revealed to have spoken with Grant Hill and Tony Robbins. He even expects minutes restrictions of around 18 to 20 minutes but is aiming to play as an All-NBA star.

Additionally, Thompson also described 2020 as the worst year of his life, referring to Kobe Bryant and Gianna's death, his grandmother passing away, his injuries and the pandemic.

Picture from the Warriors shootaround in San Antonio this morning: Klay Thompson out of a walking boot as his Achilles rehab inches forward pic.twitter.com/HZxFdrWMCa — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2021

Last month, reports had spoken about Thompson's recovery is on track. "He's definitely on schedule," head coach Steve Kerr said last month. He added that everything went well after a check-up. Thompson, on the other hand, has been accompanying the team for some time. The 31-year-old has been cheering from the sidelines, fans appreciating the little appearances.

While the Warriors have Steph Curry back, the team is currently struggling to keep up their pace without the other Splash Brother. Additionally, the Warriors have been plagued with injuries past two seasons. However, when Thompson returns next year, the Dubs could once again aim to be title contenders from the Western Conference.

(Image credits: AP)