The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kobe Bryant And Wife Vanessa Agreed To Never Fly Together On Their Private Helicopter

Basketball News

As per reports, Kobe Bryant and long-term partner Vanessa Bryant had a pact to never travel on a helicopter together. Read more about their ironic pact.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

The loss of Kobe Bryant will haunt his fans for a long time. The Lakers legend is considered to be one of the greatest players to have stepped on the basketball court alongside the likes of Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and current superstar LeBron James. An inspiration to many, Kobe Bryant was a true family man and spent a lot of time at his home in Los Angeles along with wife Vanessa Bryant and four daughters - Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri Bryant. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal's Twitter chat about 81-point game has NBA fans in splits

Fans send out support to Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa and family

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Luis Figo accused of plagiarising Cristiano Ronaldo's Twitter tribute

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa's alleged 'helicopter pact'

As per reports from The People Magazine, the five-time NBA champion and wife Vanessa had made a pact to never fly on a helicopter together. The NBA legend opted to use helicopters to move in and around LA. He wanted to avoid the traffic jams and spend more time with family. Fans are crushed after Kobe, along with 13-year old Gianna, passed away in a tragic helicopter accident in California on Sunday.

Also Read | Jimmy Fallon recalls going on a beer run with 17-year-old Kobe Bryant in 1996: WATCH

Kobe Bryant death: Fans recall the NBA legend's final NBA match against Utah Jazz

Also Read | Novak Djokovic honours Kobe Bryant by wearing SPECIAL 'KB' jacket with No 8 and 24: WATCH

Kobe Bryant shared a close relationship with 13-year old Gianna Bryant

Also Read | Kobe Bryant once said he would have 5 more daughters if he could: 'I'm a girl dad'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR'S DARE TO NITISH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
PRASHANT KISHOR REFUSES TO COMMENT
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA