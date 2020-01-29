Kobe Bryant And Wife Vanessa Agreed To Never Fly Together On Their Private Helicopter

The loss of Kobe Bryant will haunt his fans for a long time. The Lakers legend is considered to be one of the greatest players to have stepped on the basketball court alongside the likes of Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and current superstar LeBron James. An inspiration to many, Kobe Bryant was a true family man and spent a lot of time at his home in Los Angeles along with wife Vanessa Bryant and four daughters - Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri Bryant.

Fans send out support to Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa and family

Kobe Bryant & his 13 year old dying today in a helicopter crash is so heartbreaking. I can’t believe this. Please keep his wife and family in your prayers. This woman has to bury her baby girl & husband. It’s going to be hard for her to stay strong.

God please be with her. pic.twitter.com/NP00CA3a5V — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa's alleged 'helicopter pact'

As per reports from The People Magazine, the five-time NBA champion and wife Vanessa had made a pact to never fly on a helicopter together. The NBA legend opted to use helicopters to move in and around LA. He wanted to avoid the traffic jams and spend more time with family. Fans are crushed after Kobe, along with 13-year old Gianna, passed away in a tragic helicopter accident in California on Sunday.

Kobe Bryant death: Fans recall the NBA legend's final NBA match against Utah Jazz

"I love my wife with all my heart. She’s my backbone." - Kobe Bryant



Fan or not, it hurts 😭 #MambaOut pic.twitter.com/4ah06gQ9kV — 𝑀𝑒𝓁𝒾𝓈𝓈𝒶 𝐵𝓇𝑜𝓌𝓃𝑒 (@aaxiayah) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant shared a close relationship with 13-year old Gianna Bryant

Yo man...Kobe Bryant on his daughter Gigi carrying on his & his wife Vanessa’s legacy😓 pic.twitter.com/1TQHdsmbsG — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) January 26, 2020

