Kobe Bryant Autopsy Report Officially Confirms Cause Of Death As 'blunt Force Trauma'

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released the autopsy report of the victims of January 26, 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others. According to the Kobe Bryant autopsy report, the cause of death of all victims was confirmed to be blunt force trauma. The report also certified the manner of death for the nine victims as accidental.

Kobe Bryant autopsy results

The Kobe Bryant autopsy report was publicly released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner on Friday, May 15, 6 PM local time (Saturday IST) on their website. Denoted as Case No. 2020-00797, the case is now classified as 'closed'. The place of death is listed as 'mountain side'.

The helicopter crash took place reportedly took place due to flying in foggy conditions. On January 26, the crash occurred on the hills near Calabasas, California. Along with Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, the victims were Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

Ara Zobayan, 50, was also the pilot of the helicopter. The 180-page report also highlights the brutal details of the crash as fractured bones, burned clothes and severely damaged body parts of the victims were described in the autopsy report. As per reports in the United States, the cause of the crash is still being investigated by state officials.

Kobe Bryant autopsy results: Report to alter fates of lawsuits?

The aftermath of the tragic crash saw Vanessa Bryant, wife of Kobe Bryant sue the helicopter company and Zobayan's estate and claim the wrongful death of her husband and others. The Kobe Bryant autopsy report also stated Zobayan tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

The lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant claimed Ara Zobayan allegedly was negligent in assessing the weather condition before taking off. However, earlier this month, reports indicated Berge Zobayan, the pilot's brother, claimed the passengers in the helicopter were negligent and hence the pilot cannot be blamed for the accident. Berge Zobayan's attorneys noted they have thoroughly reviewed the official reports and will seek to get Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit dismissed in the court.

Alternatively, Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys have also filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) for allegedly leaking photos of Kobe Bryant crash site. LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that eight unnamed deputies from the department were involved in sharing the graphic photos. Villanueva said last month in an interview that he had instructed each of the deputies to take the photos down.

