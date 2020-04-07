Kobe Bryant Labelled Himself The Greatest Of All Time, Ahead Of Michael Jordan And LeBron

Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and current Lakers superstar LeBron James have been competing for the title of NBA G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) for a while now. Each of these three has reigned supreme in the NBA establishing themselves as some of the greatest players to have ever stepped on a basketball court. However, fans have often wondered how the trio rate each other. Kobe Bryant was posed this dilemma on the popular talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Kobe Bryant calls himself the greatest of all time, ahead of Michael Jordan and Lebron James

“I’m the best, Michael is second best, Bron is the third best.”



When Kobe had to rank himself, Bron, & MJ or eat cow tongue. 😂



pic.twitter.com/UCdJh0mBq2 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 6, 2020

The late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was asked to choose who was the greatest basketball player of all time between himself, Michael Jordan and LeBron James or eat a cow tongue on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The five-time NBA champion chose himself as the greatest, ahead of close friends Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Michael Jordan reportedly thought of Kobe Bryant as his younger brother while LeBron James looked up to the 'Black Mamba' for inspiration since moving to the Lakers.

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant shared great mutual respect amongst each other

LeBron and Kobe talking about their mutual respect as competitors👑 🐍 pic.twitter.com/v5VYAGPwf6 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 1, 2020

