Kobe Bryant Captured Helping Out Car Crash Victims A Month Before His Untimely Death

Kobe Bryant was a well-respected figure in the NBA fraternity since being drafted for the LA Lakers in 1996. Despite some off-field struggles (the sexual assault allegations in 2003-04), the Lakers’ legend established himself as one of the biggest names in the sports industry. After retiring from NBA in 2016, Kobe Bryant dedicated his time and energy to improving the sport of basketball. He also built strong community ties across the city of Los Angeles. The world continues to mourn Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter - Gianna.

Kobe Bryant death: The world remembers iconic NBA legend and daughter - Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant captured helping out Newport Beach car crash victims

A month ago in Newport Beach Kobe witnessed a major accident and stayed to comfort victims and redirect traffic until help arrived



Mamba Mentality, forever 🕊 #8 #24 pic.twitter.com/wewykSn5J0 — Boosky (@sheabooskyy) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was known for his kind gestures and his caring attitude (both on and off the court) which made him even more popular across the global sporting fraternity. American website TMZ reported last month about how Kobe Bryant helped out car crash victims in Newport Beach, California. The five-time NBA championships winner was filmed selflessly helping people at the scene of a major car crash in Newport Beach, California on December 13. An onlooker managed to capture Kobe Bryant waiting around and talking to those involved in the accident.

Kobe Bryant death: The world mourns the loss of 'The Good Samaritan'

Sept. 2018: Kobe witnessed someone crash into me at 65mph. He ran to my car. He helped. Most of all, he was kind.

A week later, he saw me and my family at Starbucks. He told my wife how lucky I was to be alive. pic.twitter.com/ITAbfBCMc2 — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) January 26, 2020

