Kobe Bryant Captured Helping Out Car Crash Victims A Month Before His Untimely Death

Basketball News

In the wake of the unfortunate death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, fans remember how the iconic Lakers star helped out his community members in Los Angeles.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was a well-respected figure in the NBA fraternity since being drafted for the LA Lakers in 1996. Despite some off-field struggles (the sexual assault allegations in 2003-04), the Lakers’ legend established himself as one of the biggest names in the sports industry. After retiring from NBA in 2016, Kobe Bryant dedicated his time and energy to improving the sport of basketball. He also built strong community ties across the city of Los Angeles. The world continues to mourn Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter - Gianna. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant family: A look into the lives of NBA legend's wife Vanessa and their daughters

Kobe Bryant death: The world remembers iconic NBA legend and daughter - Gianna Bryant

Also Read | Journalist suspended for tweet about 2003 Kobe Bryant rape case hours after his death

Kobe Bryant captured helping out Newport Beach car crash victims

Also Read | Kobe Bryant opens up on ultimate dream of 'inspiring children' in final-ever interview

Kobe Bryant was known for his kind gestures and his caring attitude (both on and off the court) which made him even more popular across the global sporting fraternity. American website TMZ reported last month about how Kobe Bryant helped out car crash victims in Newport Beach, California. The five-time NBA championships winner was filmed selflessly helping people at the scene of a major car crash in Newport Beach, California on December 13. An onlooker managed to capture Kobe Bryant waiting around and talking to those involved in the accident. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Dallas Mavericks to retire No. 24 jersey as fitting tribute

Kobe Bryant death: The world mourns the loss of 'The Good Samaritan'

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo deletes Twitter & Instagram accounts in wake of Kobe Bryant's death

Published:
COMMENT
