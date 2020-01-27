Kobe Bryant Dead: NBA And Lakers Legend Killed In Tragic California Helicopter Crash

One of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 27th. Kobe Bryant was among at least four people travelling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiralling down, according to TMZ Sports. Emergency personnel responded, but none of the five people on board survived, including Kobe Bryant who was only 41.

Kobe Bryant dead in a helicopter crash

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant dead: Gianna Bryant also one of the crash victims

According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed and burst into flames amidst foggy conditions above Calabasas on Sunday morning (Monday IST). The official reason for the crash is currently under investigation. Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not among those on board the chopper, according to reports. However, their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna was also among those dead, reports TMZ. Furthermore, various reports also confirm that Kobe Bryant and his daughter were on their way to a basketball game when the incident took place. The victims included another basketball player and their parent, who are yet to be identified.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant dead a few hours after congratulating LeBron James

Kobe Bryant excelled for two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and featuring in 18 All-Star Games before announcing retirement following the 2016 season. The stunning death of the shooting guard came just hours after he toasted fellow NBA icon and current Laker LeBron James for passing him for third place on the league’s all-time scoring list. Kobe Bryant was considered the favourite to be installed into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, set to be announced next month.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

