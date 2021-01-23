Kobe Bryant Live-tweeted While Rewatching His Historic 2006 81-point Game Vs Raptors

On January 22, 2006, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. The late NBA legend rewatched the game in 2013 – an event his live-tweeted through a series of hilarious tweets. As his death anniversary draws near, fans looked back at the historic moment, expressing how much they miss the five-time NBA champion.

KOBE's hilarious tweets while watching his 81-point game for the first time 🐍 pic.twitter.com/I6hj16pt9k — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 22, 2021

Kobe Bryant Twitter: Lakers legend live-tweeted rewatching his epic 81-point game

I can't believe I've never watched this game till now — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 22, 2013

In 2006, the Kobe Bryant 81 point game created history. To this date, it remains the second-highest total by a player in an NBA game, second only to Wilt Chamberlain's 100 points in 1962. On the game's seven-year anniversary, Bryant tweeted throughout the game, giving fans his own take on the game. "I can't believe I've never watched this game till now," Bryant started, moving on to criticize the Raptors defence – which was neither "sharp" nor "early".

This game was the 1st and only game my grandma has seen me play as a pro, On my late grandfather's bday no less #countonfamily — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 22, 2013

Bryant also revealed that it is the only game his late grandma saw, that too on his late grandfather's birthday.

Youthful metabolism!! I'm fresh of pepperoni pizza and grape soda! #countonkobe — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 22, 2013

In another tweet, Bryant revealed that he had pepperoni pizza and grape soda before the game, labelling it as 'youthful metabolism'. He even questioned his score, asking fans if he really did score 81 points. "Watching the game now, the easy shots I missed, I could of had 100 pts," Bryant added at one point, speaking of a possibility of breaching Chamberlain's record.

I'm thinking "better not miss these free throws" #countonkobe — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 22, 2013

Bryant even admitted that at one point, he was heating up, and would not even consider passing a kidney stone. Bryant also replied to some comments during his live tweet session, including one from former teammate and rival Shaquille O'Neal – who asked Bryant if he woke up and decided to hit 80.

.@nikebasketballI I felt like I was looking at a Salvador Dali painting #masterpiece — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 22, 2013

Kobe Bryant vs Raptors

"Not even in my dreams," Bryant said after the game. "That was something that just happened. It's tough to explain. It's just one of those things". Bryant (who was the lead scorer that season), shot 28-of-46 from the field, which included 7-of-13 from the three-point range and 18-of-20 from the free-throw line, leading the Lakers to their 122-104 victory.

Bryant made two free throws with 43.4 seconds left on the clock to score his final points, the stadium with over 18,000 people chanting "MVP".

Kobe Bryant death

Last year, on January 26, Bryant lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were also on the helicopter with him. The group was headed to a basketball game, where the helicopter apparently lost visibility due to adverse weather conditions. The world had mourned the loss for a year now, finding various ways to pay a tribute to the NBA legend.

