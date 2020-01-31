Kobe Bryant Tribute: Lakers Fan Creates Black Mamba Design On His Lamborghini

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant were involved in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday in California. The duo, along with seven other passengers on the chopper, lost their lives under unfortunate circumstances. The mishap was confirmed by the LAPD on the same day. Lakers fans continue to mourn the loss of their idol. Even now, Kobe Bryant tributes are all across social media and in the beautiful city of Los Angeles.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant went to Newport Beach church for praying hours before tragic death: Report

Kobe Bryant tribute: LA Clippers continue to honour the Lakers legend

Kobe Bryant’s retired jerseys are left uncovered as the Clippers play Sacramento Thursday at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/ZWuCXxAb8m — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 31, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa agreed to never fly together on their private helicopter

Kobe Bryant tribute: LeBron James gets 'Mamba 4 life' tattoo in honour of Lakers idol

LeBron James gets "Mamba 4 Life" tattoo in honor of the late and great Kobe Bryant! pic.twitter.com/MfwSPbSbrz — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) January 31, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: NBA legend's former classmate shares fond high school

Fan modifies Lamborghini with Kobe Bryant tribute paint job

As Kobe Bryant tributes continue to pour in, a Lakers fan in LA has taken an interesting path to honour NBA legend and local hero - Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant. The Lakers fan has done an interesting paint job on his Lamborghini sports car which captures various moments from Kobe Bryant's career. There is a picture of the Lakers star's five NBA Championship trophies and his jersey numbers - 8 and 24.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant was on father-daughter play date with Bianka Bryant 1 day before tragic death

Lakers' fans are getting innovative with their Kobe Bryant tributes

Also Read | Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal's Twitter chat about 81-point game has NBA fans in splits