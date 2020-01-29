Kobe Bryant Went To Newport Beach Church For Praying Hours Before Tragic Death: Report

Kobe Bryant and 13-year old daughter Gianna's death has left the world in shock. The NBA legend was a highly revered member of the LA community and was a devout Catholic. As per recent reports, the five-time NBA Championship winner had attended church and received holy communion just hours before his death.

AC Milan paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing black armbands

Kobe Bryant grew up in Italy, was a football and AC Milan fan.



Here's him in 2013 speaking about his love for the club. AC Milan wore black armbands to honour him during their 4-2 win over Torino in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Tuesday.



This gives me a little bit of peace. KB was good with his maker on the day he’d end up meeting him. Rest easy Bean. Mamba out... 🙏🏽



Father Steve Sallot told CBS2 on Monday that Kobe Bryant stopped at the Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church and attended mass along with Gianna on the day of their death. Sallot recalls “I saw him yesterday (Sunday) before the 7 am mass,” Sallot said. “We chatted for a couple of minutes, and then he moved on, and obviously, he was going to the airport yesterday morning. He was quite a man of faith. We shook hands, and I saw that he had blessed himself because there was a little holy water on his forehead,” Sallot said. “So I knew that he’d gone into the chapel to pray and came out and blessed himself. And then we spoke for a minute, shook hands, and then off he went.”

Kobe Bryant death: Basketball fans want his name on the NBA logo

More than 2.7 million people have signed Nick's petition calling for the @NBA to change its logo to include #KobeBryant.



