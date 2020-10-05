Kobe Bryant-signed Floor From NBA Icon's Last Lakers Game rakes In $631,000 at Auction

A piece of hardwood from the floor of Kobe Bryant's historic last game for the Los Angeles Lakers was sold to a collector for a whopping $631,000 in an auction on Saturday. The sale of Kobe's unique piece of memorabilia was sold at a Heritage Auctions event. Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash earlier this year, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others on board.

Kobe Bryant's last game for the Lakers in the NBA ended in style

On April 13, 2016, Kobe Bryant played his last game in the NBA for the Lakers against the Utah Jazz. Kobe Bryant was instrumental for the Western Conference giants even in his last game, scoring a staggering 60 points as his side ran out 101-96 winners against the Jazz. The 'Black Mamba' spent the entire 20 years of his professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning multiple accolades along the way.

Kobe Bryant GOAT Case

18x All-Star

15x All-NBA

5x NBA Champ

2x FMVP

07-08 MVP

2x Scoring Champ

12x All-Defensive



5-2 Finals Record

Averaged 32.4 PPG and 7.4 APG in 2009 Finals

Career Finals Stats:

25.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.1 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG

41.2%FG

31.4%3P

84.8%FT pic.twitter.com/nDPldgDKfE — Haehnel (@Haehnel_PP) October 2, 2020

Kobe Bryant floor auction: Lakers star's unique memorabilia sold at $631,000

According to reports from TMZ, a piece of hardwood from the floor of Kobe Bryant's historic last game at the Staples Center Court was sold to a collector for a staggering $631,000 on Saturday. The bidding for Kobe Bryant's autographed piece of hardwood began on September 4, as the opening price was set at $500,000. The one-of-a-kind floorboard features Kobe Bryant's original jersey number 8, - painted in white and outlined in Lakers' purple - signed by the NBA legend himself before he walked off the court for the last time.

Kobe Bryant death: Small part of auction sale to go to Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The announcement of the sale of Kobe's hardwood floor came after the Lakers reached the NBA Finals. Reports claim that the consignor is expected to donate 10% of the revenue generated through the sale to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The Foundation was set up after Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash earlier this year. On January 26, 2020, a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others crashed in Calabasas, California leaving no survivors.

Image Credits - Heritage Auctions Twitter