Kyle Kuzma Has No Plans Of Leaving The Lakers Amidst Trade Speculation

Kyle Kuzma was at this brilliant best earlier this week against Oklahoma City Thunder in the absence of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The youngster impressed once again on Monday night when he was paired alongside LeBron James for the Lakers against Cleveland Cavaliers in a 128-99 win. Read further to find out what Kyle Kuzma said after the OKC win in response to all the trade rumours surrounding his stint in Los Angeles.

Kyle Kuzma stepped up against OKC in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Kyle Kuzma tonight



36 points

7 rebounds

15/24 FG

4/6 3PT



Stepped up without Bron, AD and Danny 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h2bEWzV1uA — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 12, 2020

NBA: Kyle Kuzma talks about his aspirations with Lakers amidst trade speculation

Kyle Kuzma is still trying to find his place in the Los Angeles' lineup with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Kyle Kuzma has been used primarily off the bench this season and is averaging career lows in minutes (23.6), points (12.1) and rebounds (3.5) per game. However, the Lakers star registered a season-high 36 points in the OKC win and dismissed any rumours of a trade deal when he claimed that, “Nah. That’s for y’all to talk about, I don’t really care. I’ve been through it multiple times, and obviously, you see it, but it doesn’t even matter at this point.”

Lakers star Kyle Kuzma talks after the recent win over Oklahoma City Thunder

Kyle Kuzma on the Lakers:



“Everybody on this team has something left to prove. AD is trying to win a ring. LeBron is trying to win one in L.A. I’m trying to establish myself... Dwight’s redemption”

We don’t take games lightly.” — Lake Show (@LakeShowFamily) January 12, 2020

