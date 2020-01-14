The Debate
Kyle Kuzma Has No Plans Of Leaving The Lakers Amidst Trade Speculation

Basketball News

Kyle Kuzma intends to stick around at the Staples Center in LA and prove his worth to the Lakers faithful after his recent impressive displays in the league.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma was at this brilliant best earlier this week against Oklahoma City Thunder in the absence of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The youngster impressed once again on Monday night when he was paired alongside LeBron James for the Lakers against Cleveland Cavaliers in a 128-99 win. Read further to find out what Kyle Kuzma said after the OKC win in response to all the trade rumours surrounding his stint in Los Angeles.

Also Read | LeBron James slams critics for calling Carmelo Anthony and him 'washed up' last season

Kyle Kuzma stepped up against OKC in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Also Read | Dwight Howard claims that he has a total of 25 pet snakes back home

NBA: Kyle Kuzma talks about his aspirations with Lakers amidst trade speculation

Also Read | Did Shaquille O'Neal try and steal Charles Barkley's PlayStation?

Kyle Kuzma is still trying to find his place in the Los Angeles' lineup with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Kyle Kuzma has been used primarily off the bench this season and is averaging career lows in minutes (23.6), points (12.1) and rebounds (3.5) per game. However, the Lakers star registered a season-high 36 points in the OKC win and dismissed any rumours of a trade deal when he claimed that, “Nah. That’s for y’all to talk about, I don’t really care. I’ve been through it multiple times, and obviously, you see it, but it doesn’t even matter at this point.”

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: LA-based Clippers and Lakers in the hunt for Knicks' Marcus Morris?

Lakers star Kyle Kuzma talks after the recent win over Oklahoma City Thunder

Also Read | Paul George dismisses Montrezl Harrell's claim of power struggle within Clippers squad

Published:
COMMENT
