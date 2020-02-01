LA Lakers' Emotional Ceremony For Kobe Bryant Leaves Vanessa Bryant Humbled

Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were involved in a tragic helicopter accident near Los Angeles last Sunday. The NBA fraternity and basketball fans continue to mourn the loss of their beloved superstar and his teenage daughter. The Lakers family led by LeBron James (who even made a heartfelt speech) paid a fitting and emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant before their match against Portland Trail Blazers.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal reminisces about Kobe’s unique practice style during shoot around

Los Angeles Lakers players and fans pay tribute to their idol - Kobe Bryant

It was an emotional tribute to #KobeByrant at the Staples Center tonight, sad but beautiful. #kobetribute #KobeAndGigi pic.twitter.com/HYHEPCg01W — Hans Gutknecht (@HansGutknecht) February 1, 2020

Also Read | Paul George considers changing his jersey number from 13 to 24 in honour of Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant responds to Los Angeles Lakers' tribute to their hero and legend Kobe Bryant

“There is no #24 without #2.”



Vanessa Bryant speaks about the Lakers tribute. pic.twitter.com/7G8D1uyQAH — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 1, 2020

Also Read | Stephen Curry pays heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant, says he idolised Lakers star

Kobe Bryant tribute

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant received a lot of messages of support and love from fans in the past week. After the loss of husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant will undoubtedly be going through a wide range of emotions at present as she comes to terms with the events from last Sunday. Vanessa Bryant posted the above picture on her Instagram story as she was left humbled by Lakers' Kobe Bryant tribute.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant tribute: Lakers fan creates Black Mamba design on his Lamborghini

LeBron James' heartfelt speech in honour of friend and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

"Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years.” pic.twitter.com/0sS7e91cuz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant went to Newport Beach church for praying hours before tragic death: Report