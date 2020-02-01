Union Budget
LA Lakers' Emotional Ceremony For Kobe Bryant Leaves Vanessa Bryant Humbled

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant reacted to the emotional ceremony that the LA Lakers' management and players organised in the memory of their role model.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lakers

Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were involved in a tragic helicopter accident near Los Angeles last Sunday. The NBA fraternity and basketball fans continue to mourn the loss of their beloved superstar and his teenage daughter. The Lakers family led by LeBron James (who even made a heartfelt speech) paid a fitting and emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant before their match against Portland Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles Lakers players and fans pay tribute to their idol - Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant responds to Los Angeles Lakers' tribute to their hero and legend Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant tribute

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant received a lot of messages of support and love from fans in the past week. After the loss of husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant will undoubtedly be going through a wide range of emotions at present as she comes to terms with the events from last Sunday. Vanessa Bryant posted the above picture on her Instagram story as she was left humbled by Lakers' Kobe Bryant tribute.

LeBron James' heartfelt speech in honour of friend and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Published:
