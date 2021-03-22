LAC Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA Match Preview

Quick links:
The LA Clippers (LAC) will lock horns with the Atlanta Hawks (ATL) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Monday, March 22 at 7:00 PM EST (Tuesday, March 23, at 7:30 AM IST). The game will be played at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Here is our LAC vs ATL Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAC vs ATL Dream11 team.
The LA Clippers are currently at the fourth spot of the NBA Western Conference standings. Kawhi Leonard and team have played 43 games so far in the tournament, winning 27 and losing 16. The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, are also at the fourth position of the Eastern Conference table, but boast of a win-loss record of 22-20.
Nicolas Batum, Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Mfiondu Kabengele, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr, Daniel Oturu, Patrick Patterson, Jay Scrubb, Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, John Collins, Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando, Danilo Gallinari, Brandon Goodwin, Solomon Hill, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, Nathan Knight, Skylar Mays, Onyeka Okongwu, Cam Reddish, Rajon Rondo, Tony Snell, Trae Young
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the LA Clippers are the favourites to win the game.
Callin' for it.@Yg_Trece âž¡ï¸ @kawhileonard pic.twitter.com/3MfuIQCJV9— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 21, 2021
