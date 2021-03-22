LAC Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA Match Preview

The LA Clippers (LAC) will lock horns with the Atlanta Hawks (ATL) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Monday, March 22 at 7:00 PM EST (Tuesday, March 23, at 7:30 AM IST). The game will be played at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Here is our LAC vs ATL Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAC vs ATL Dream11 team.

LAC vs ATL Dream11 prediction: LAC vs ATL Dream11 team and preview

The LA Clippers are currently at the fourth spot of the NBA Western Conference standings. Kawhi Leonard and team have played 43 games so far in the tournament, winning 27 and losing 16. The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, are also at the fourth position of the Eastern Conference table, but boast of a win-loss record of 22-20.

LAC vs ATL live: LAC vs ATL schedule

US date and time: Monday, March 22 at 7:00 PM EST

Indian date and time: Tuesday, March 23, at 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

LAC vs ATL starting lineups: Rosters

LAC vs ATL Dream11: LA Clippers roster

Nicolas Batum, Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Mfiondu Kabengele, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr, Daniel Oturu, Patrick Patterson, Jay Scrubb, Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

LAC vs ATL Dream11: Atlanta Hawks roster

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, John Collins, Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando, Danilo Gallinari, Brandon Goodwin, Solomon Hill, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, Nathan Knight, Skylar Mays, Onyeka Okongwu, Cam Reddish, Rajon Rondo, Tony Snell, Trae Young

LAC vs ATL starting lineups: Top picks

LA Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka

Atlanta Hawks: Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari, Clint Capela

LAC vs ATL Dream11 prediction: LAC vs ATL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann

Shooting Guards: Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Huerter

Small Forwards: Patrick Beverley

Power Forwards: Danilo Gallinari

Centres: Clint Capela, Serge Ibaka

LAC vs ATL live: LAC vs ATL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the LA Clippers are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The LAC vs ATL Dream11 prediction and LAC vs ATL match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAC vs ATL Dream11 team and LAC vs ATL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

