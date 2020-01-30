The Debate
Lakers Finally Release Touching Statement In Honour Of Kobe Bryant

Basketball News

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday in a tragic helicopter crash. Lakers released a statement on Wednesday night to pay tribute.

Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's sudden death has shocked the entire sporting fraternity across the globe. The 41-year-old, his daughter Gianna and 7 others were killed in the helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. Almost every player and franchise in the US paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and the victims of the crash. However, Bryant's team, Lakers refrained from releasing an immediate statement on Bryant.

Also Read | Empire State Building Lights Up In Lakers Colors To Honor Kobe Bryant Death

Kobe Bryant Death: Lakers statement

On Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers took to Twitter to pay homage to Kobe Bryant, who spent 20 years donning the 'purple and gold' jersey. Lakers posted a photo of Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gianna to express their deepest condolences to Vanessa Bryant and the rest of the family.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: LeBron James' Last-ever Telephone Conversation Revealed By Lakers Players

Widely regarded as one of the best players in Lakers history, Kobe Bryant helped them win five NBA Championships. With Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in their ranks, Lakers had a dominating run in the late-1990s and early-2000s. An 18-time NBA All-Star, Bryant won the NBA MVP in 2008 and was also awarded two NBA Finals MVP (2009 and 2010). Lakers retired Kobe Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 in 2017. 

Along with being a Lakers legend, Kobe was a beloved figure in Los Angeles, with his 'Mamba' mentality inspiring the younger generations. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Story Behind Late Lakers Legend Having 8 And 24 As Jersey Numbers

Lakers also added that The Mamba Sports Federation (founded by Kobe Bryant) has set up a fund to support the families of the victims of the tragic crash.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Wears Lakers Cap To Honour Of Kobe Bryant Death After Defeating Nick Kyrgios

