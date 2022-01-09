Lakers Vs Grizzlies LIVE Streaming: Details, Injury Report, Team News For NBA Match

The Los Angeles Lakers are all set to host the Memphis Grizzlies at the iconic Crypto.com Arena in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match on Sunday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 8:00 AM IST on January 10, 2022.

The Lakers are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference standings with 21 wins, while the Grizzlies are currently in fourth place with 27 victories. Ahead of what promises to be yet another pulsating encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream details in India, the US and the UK.

Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 3:30 AM BST on Monday, January 10.

Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream details in the US

United States fans can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9.

LA Lakers vs Grizzlies predicted starting line-ups

LA Lakers

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook

Shooting Guard: Malik Monk

Small Forward: Avery Bradley

Power Forward: Stanley Johnson

Centre: LeBron James

Injury concerns: Anthony Davis (left knee sprain), Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise)

10-game Sunday!



▪ Klay Thompson returns for GSW

▪ Bulls seek 10 straight wins

▪ Grizzlies seek 9 straight wins



📺: NBA TV

➡: https://t.co/rTTQ9EtLON

📲💻: NBA League Pass

➡: https://t.co/CgrjmCx2iJ pic.twitter.com/F4eDp5Mvpk — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022

Grizzlies

Point Guard: Tyus Jones

Shooting Guard: Desmond Bane

Small Forward: Brandon Clarke

Power Forward: Killian Tillie

Centre: Jaren Jackson Jr

Injury concerns: Dillon Brooks (left ankle injury)