Lakers Vs Wizards Prediction, Head To Head, Game Preview And Live Streaming

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Washington Wizards next with Anthony Davis back and LeBron James on the verge of making his return. While there are not many updates about James' exact date of return, Denis Schroder recently spoke about his comeback, which might be sooner than many people think. "I mean, he's close," Schroder said according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. "I can tell you that much. We're ready. We can't wait for him to get back to help us win games again and be together at the right time. Eleven games in and get to work".

Anthony Davis, back after missing 30 games, had 18 points and 8 rebounds during the team's last win vs the Orlando Magic.

The Wizards, on their end, will face the defending champions after snapping their eight-game winning streak. "We didn't guard worth a damn," Bradley Beal said after the game. "It's tough. They made a lot of tough shots down the stretch. We were up nine during the course of the fourth. I kind of blame myself for that".

Lakers vs Wizards prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Washington Wizards.

Lakers vs Wizards live stream: How to watch NBA live telecast in India?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 28, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, April 29, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Lakers vs Wizards NBA channel (the USA only) – Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN.

Lakers vs Wizards head to head

The teams will meet for a second time this season, their last meeting being in February. The Wizards had won the OT 127-124 encounter, Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook posting a combined 65 points for the team. James had led the team with 31 points and 13 assists.

NBA standings

With 36 wins and 25 losses, the Los Angeles Lakers are ranked fifth in the Western Conference. The Denver Nuggets are ranked fourth, while the Dallas Mavericks are sixth. The Utah Jazz are ranked first, followed by the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers in the West.

The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, are placed 10th in the Eastern Conference with 27 wins and 34 losses. The Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls follow. The Brooklyn Nets lead the East, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

