The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

LaVar Ball Wants All 3 Of His Sons To Play For New York Knicks Under Mark Jackson

Basketball News

Former NFL tight end Lavar Ball wants all three of his sons - Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball - to play for NBA franchise New York Knicks in the coming season.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lavar Ball

LaVar Ball must be a proud father after seeing his sons - Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball - establish themselves as basketball players in different leagues. LiAngelo Ball currently spends his time as a G League practice player for the Oklahoma City Blue. Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball is under a contract with the New Orleans Pelicans until at least the 2021-22 season. The youngest - LaMelo Ball - enjoyed a stunning season in the NBA and is attracting a lot of interest from various NBA franchises which makes dad LaVar Ball extremely proud. 

Also Read | James Harden stays on court to practice shooting after poor game against Thunder

Also Read | Delonte West in horrible shape after gun altercation in Washington; players offer

LaVar Ball wants all three of his sons to play in the NBA

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Lakers lining up potential trade deal for Derrick Rose?

In a recent interview with TMZ’s Metta World Peace and Master P, LaVar Ball stated, “LaMelo Ball would be perfect for New York. He’d be perfect. You know why I say that? Because he from New York, he’s a point guard. Please pick my son first (in the draft). If he’s over there and getting my other two sons with Mark Jackson, he’s going to do the same thing he did in Golden State with my boys.” Will we see the three 'Ball Brothers' in New York playing for the Knicks next season?

Also Read | Snoop Dogg rants against Luka Doncic, says he's NOT the best 20-year-old in NBA history

LaMelo Ball - A star for the future?

Also Read | LeBron James and Kyrie Irving did a great job together, says former Cavs coach

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
BJP'S QUESTION ON UDDHAV AYODYHA
KEJRIWAL LAUDS MP GOVT'S SYSTEM
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA