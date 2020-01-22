LaVar Ball Wants All 3 Of His Sons To Play For New York Knicks Under Mark Jackson

LaVar Ball must be a proud father after seeing his sons - Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball - establish themselves as basketball players in different leagues. LiAngelo Ball currently spends his time as a G League practice player for the Oklahoma City Blue. Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball is under a contract with the New Orleans Pelicans until at least the 2021-22 season. The youngest - LaMelo Ball - enjoyed a stunning season in the NBA and is attracting a lot of interest from various NBA franchises which makes dad LaVar Ball extremely proud.

Also Read | James Harden stays on court to practice shooting after poor game against Thunder

Also Read | Delonte West in horrible shape after gun altercation in Washington; players offer

LaVar Ball wants all three of his sons to play in the NBA

LaVar Ball wants all three of his sons to play for the New York Knicks with head coach Mark Jackson

➖➖➖

“If he’s over there (LaMelo) and getting my other two sons with Mark Jackson, he’s going to do the same thing he did in Golden State with my boys.”



(Via @TMZ_Sports). — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 21, 2020

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Lakers lining up potential trade deal for Derrick Rose?

In a recent interview with TMZ’s Metta World Peace and Master P, LaVar Ball stated, “LaMelo Ball would be perfect for New York. He’d be perfect. You know why I say that? Because he from New York, he’s a point guard. Please pick my son first (in the draft). If he’s over there and getting my other two sons with Mark Jackson, he’s going to do the same thing he did in Golden State with my boys.” Will we see the three 'Ball Brothers' in New York playing for the Knicks next season?

Also Read | Snoop Dogg rants against Luka Doncic, says he's NOT the best 20-year-old in NBA history

LaMelo Ball - A star for the future?

Lamelo Ball NBL Stats For Season

17 PTS (15th In NBL)

7.5 REB (7th in NBL)

6.7 AST (2nd in NBL)

1.7 STL (2nd in NBL)

*Youngest NBL Player to Record a Triple Double

*Only Player in NBL to have Multiple Triple Doubles This Season pic.twitter.com/2Zl8DXXD6F — UniquESports+ Featured (@SportsProvlder) January 17, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James and Kyrie Irving did a great job together, says former Cavs coach